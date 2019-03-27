The final Manta Market was scheduled for March 2. Here are photographs from the Manta Market held on Feb. 23. Market organizers look for a broad range of arts and craft vendors, artisanal/prepared culinary food vendors, produce, plant vendors and more. For more information, send an email to MantaMarket@comcast.net or go to LemonBayHigh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.