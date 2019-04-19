Though it was just a week ago that the DeSoto Bulldogs baseball team ended the Lemon Bay Manta Rays 22-game district winning streak in Arcadia, the story was much different when the action switched to the friendly confines of Jack Llewellyn Field in Englewood on Thursday.
With a top seed at the district tournament at stake, the Rays’ Tyler Kreissler took to the hill and pitched five solid innings to pick up the victory.
The 8-2 final was finished off by Eric LePage.
Kreissler surrendered two runs on four hits and struck out six while walking just one. LePage tossed two scoreless innings.
With a new streak begun, and no more regular-season district games remaining on the schedule, the Rays can soon focus on winning their fifth consecutive district championship.
It was all business tonight, and the guys get an A+ for their efforts,” said Rays coach Dan Flaherty. “Getting beat over there in DeSoto wasn’t us, but we’re fighters. Our number one goal this season was to win another district title and we wanted that top seed. Mission accomplished.”
The Bulldogs (8-11, 3-3) came into the game having won three of their last four games, including, that 4-0 victory over the Rays last Thursday in Arcadia.
Lemon Bay (6-11, 5-1), meanwhile, came into the contest on a four-game skid.
The Rays wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. They chalked up three runs in the first inning without recording a hit.
After the first two batters were erased, Lemon Bay began a two-out, hitless rally. Josh Gossett, Zach Sparby and Sebastian Daubner all walked in consecutive at-bats. LePage was also struck by a pitch in the inning.
Before the third walk, Gossett scored from third when Aidan Moore, running for Sparby, stole second while drawing a throw. Two more unearned runs crossed on a DeSoto error.
The lead increased to 5-0 in the second on four hits. Kreissler had the big blow with a 2-RBI single.
Though the ‘Dogs scratched out a run in the second, Lemon Bay struck again in the third. A pair of Rays crossed when Jon Moore roped a single scoring Daubner and LePage.
Though their bats went silent in the fourth inning, the Manta Rays picked another tally in the fifth inning to take an 8-2 lead.
The Bulldogs posted their only other run in the fifth on a pair of singles.
“We weren’t thinking about the loss to them last week,” said Kreissler.
“As coach told us during practice, we have to focus more on defending our district title streak. We had to stay up, stay positive and do what we needed to do. My job tonight was to throw strikes, let them hit it and see what happens. I only walked one, so I was happy with that.”
Though the district portion of the season is over, the Rays still have seven games left before the 5A-12 tournament. Next on the bill, the Rays will take on Port Charlotte (13-6) in a home-and-home series.
Tonight at 7 p.m., the Lemon Bay travels to Port Charlotte for a 7 p.m. first pitch. The Pirates then bus to Englewood on Monday for another 7 p.m. start.
