VENICE — The last few years have seen the city repave 70 lane miles of roads, beautify downtown, build a new public safety facility and fire station and renovate the old police station for the Public Works Department, among other accomplishments.
So it would be understandable if 2022 were seen as a chance to take a bit of a breather before tackling more major projects.
It's not, especially not for the Utilities Department, City Manager Ed Lavallee said.
That department always has the biggest to-do list, he said, spending about $20 million a year in user fees, impact fees, grants and loans on potable water, sewage treatment, reclaimed water and stormwater projects.
Many of them are multi-year efforts, such as the replacement of water mains; the installation of emergency pumps at all the lift stations; pollutant testing at the city's outfalls into the Intracoastal Waterway and the Gulf of Mexico; and upgrading the city's reverse-osmosis water production plant.
Next year, a secondary membrane will be added to the plant at a cost of $1.5 million. When another membrane is added later, it will increase from 50% to 75% the amount of potable water produced from the wellwater that's treated.
The city uses this treatment method instead of putting chemicals in the water to purify it, Lavallee said.
Utilities has plenty of one-time projects as well, though some of them might also take more than a year to accomplish.
The big one, Lavallee said, is the water booster pump station planned for 10 acres of the so-called Ajax property the city — actually, the Utilities Department itself — bought several years ago.
The project will improve water pressure for current and future residents of North Venice.
The site is "the perfect location for it," Lavallee said.
The project includes a solar array that could provide up to 100% of the power the station needs, as well as an emergency operations center for Utilities that the county could use as well.
"We thought that (the solar field) really made the project attractive" for state funding, Lavallee said. Unfortunately, no money has been forthcoming because of Gov. Ron DeSantis' veto pen and the impact of COVID-19 on the state budget.
"We're going to take another shot at that," he said.
There was some talk about putting a park on the remaining 29 acres of the booster station site but a combination of a high volume of truck traffic and limited access made it unworkable.
The Council recently approved the purchase of a separate site at a price of $1.5 million, however. Building the park a stakeholders group envisions could cost another $2 million, Lavallee said.
Also in the coming year, he said, the city will:
• Spend about $4 million on taxiways and pathways at Venice Municipal Airport.
• Finish the renovation of City Hall, part of the fire station project. It's about three months away, Lavallee said.
• Continue making Americans with Disabilities Act improvements.
• Expand the fiber-optic system installed during the downtown beautification project to connect more city properties to its camera system.
• Pursue funding for a mobile command post that would allow the police department and the fire department to stage onsite at emergencies.
• Pursue funding for a boat equipped like the city's ambulances for advanced rescues at sea. The West Coast Inland Navigation District has been "relentlessly supportive" of the city's marine safety efforts, Lavallee said.
• Finalize the land-development regulations.
There's also one longer-term project he'd like to make some progress on: the redevelopment of the Seaboard industrial area. It's probably a 30-year effort, Lavallee said.
"That's on my bucket list," he said.
