Brad Marchand scored 28 seconds into the game and added an assist as the Boston Bruins ended San Jose’s unbeaten start with a 4-3 victory over the Sharks on Sunday.
David Pastrnak and Derek Forbort each had a goal and an assist, and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston. Patrice Bergeron had two assists and Linus Ullmark finished with 23 saves for the Bruins, who held on after the Sharks scored back-to-back goals late in the third period.
The Sharks pulled their goalie for the final 1:37, but Forbort and his fellow defensemen helped Ullmark weather the late push and hang on.
“That’s to be expected when you’ve got a one-goal lead and they’re pushing hard to score,” said Forbort. “I love it. Being out there with a one-goal lead, goalie pulled, it’s kind of my favorite time to play hockey.”
RED WINGS 6, BLACKHAWKS 3
Lucas Raymond had three goals and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday night.
Tyler Bertuzzi added a goal and two assists as Detroit bounced back nicely after a 6-1 loss at Montreal on Saturday night. Carter Rowney and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves.
The 19-year-old Raymond, the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft, recorded his first career hat trick in his sixth NHL game.
PREDATORS 5, WILD 2
Roman Josi had a four-point game, Connor Ingram won his first NHL start, and the Nashville Predators beat Minnesota 5-2 Sunday night, snapping the Wild’s season-opening four-game win streak.
Ryan Johansen scored twice, Josi, Tanner Jeannot and Filip Forsberg had goals and Matt Duchene added three assists for the Predators, who have scored nine goals in two games after scoring eight total in their first four outings.
“I thought the games coming in before we had a lot of chances, a lot of good looks, just didn’t score. You can’t get frustrated,” Josi said. “If you create chances, at some point they’re going to go in.”
