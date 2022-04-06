ST. PETERSBURG — Manuel Margot said Wednesday he felt “tremendous” about finalizing a $19 million contract extension that could keep him with the Rays through at least 2024, and general manager Peter Bendix said the team is “really excited” to have the outfielder stick around.
Manager Kevin Cash already has ideas for how Margot can use some of his money — to get a paid Spotify account for use in the batting cage, as they’ve “been listening to a lot of commercials” with the free version.
“He’s got enough money to do it now,” Cash joked.
Margot laughed when the request was relayed and said he would oblige. But, he noted in a nod to the team’s considerably richer shortstop, “We have Wander Franco here, too.”
That exchange illustrates part of the reason Margot, 27, chose to forgo free agency after the season — he likes everything about playing for the Rays. “I definitely know my role I have on this team and the tactics, the way they go about their team here, and I feel confident and very comfortable,” he said via team interpreter Manny Navarro.
The Rays approached Margot’s agent about an extension earlier this spring and found mutual interest, finalizing the deal Tuesday. “It was a no-brainer for us,” Bendix said.
The Lowe-down
Josh Lowe had just gotten off a plane with the rest of the Triple-A Durham team Monday night in Nashville in advance of the Bulls’ season-opening series when he got word he wouldn’t be staying long.
With the Rays trading Austin Meadows to Detroit, Lowe, 24, was being recalled and instead would open the season with the Rays Friday at Tropicana Field. Lowe said he was excited by the news and eager to play.
He also was inspired by the team’s confidence in him. “That means a lot to me,” he said, “gives me that extra confidence and faith to go out there and play.”
Lowe started sharing the news by calling his parents, who live in Orlando, and noted they will be at the Trop this weekend rather than watching his older brother, who is playing for the Rangers in Toronto. “Sorry Nathaniel,” Josh said.
Pomp and circumstance
The 2021 AL East champions banner will be unveiled prior to Friday’s opener. … The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Florida Highway Patrol trooper Toni Schuck, who was lauded for risking her life in stopping a drunk driver from getting onto the Sunshine Skyway Bridge during the 10K race on March 6, and her husband, Scott Schuck, a Pasco County Sheriff’s sergeant. … Well-known saxophonist BK Jackson, a Rays’ favorite, will perform the anthem. ... All fans will receive a schedule magnet.
Spring finale
The Rays finished the spring 6-11-2 with a 9-1 loss to the Phillies at the Trop, allowing five home runs, including two to Bryce Harper. … Luis Patino had a bit of a rough outing in what was just his second spring game, as he was delayed by some slight shoulder discomfort. He allowed a pair of home runs, a single and a walk in working 1-2/3 innings, then returned to face one hitter to start the third. He threw 38 pitches in all and said the outing went better than it looked. “I felt really good,” he said via Navarro. “The results may not have shown exactly how I feel, but mentally I feel good and I feel strong.” … Lefty Ryan Yarbrough capped his strong spring with three scoreless innings, throwing 42 pitches. “Everything was moving the way I would want it to,” he said. “Nice little tuneup.” … Cash said the game and Thursday’s workout will provide valuable time for Lowe to get familiar with the Trop outfield, as well as Harold Ramirez at first base and Taylor Walls at third. … Outfielder Luke Raley was optioned to Triple-A, a move that was delayed a few days due to a slight injury issue. … A decision on the final bullpen spot, for which Chris Mazza is the only internal candidate, will come down to Thursday, with 28-man opening-day rosters due at noon. ... Reliever Colby White, who had an extraordinary rise through four minor-league levels last season, posted on Instagram that he underwent Tommy John elbow surgery and will miss the entire season.
