Neil Sims, co-founder of the Hawaii-based Kampachi Farms, and his stateside partner, Dennis Peters, plan to show that marine aquaculture is viable and will work in the Gulf of Mexico.
"It's a global imperative that we grow our own seafood," Sims said.
His company proposes starting up a pilot farm in the Gulf of Mexico, 45 miles off the Sarasota County coastline. The pilot program is expected to yield 17,000 of 4.4-pound almaco jacks annually.
That's nothing compared to the 500 tons of fish his company produced annually in a similar marine farm off Hawaii. His company sold the farm in 2009 to Blue Ocean Mariculture, Sims said in a telephone interview this week.
"We were extensively monitored," Sims said. The Hawaiian marine farm, he said, left no environmental impacts, he said and expects the pilot program in the Gulf to see the same results.
The location off of Sarasota County, roughly west of Nokomis and Casey Key, is not arbitrary.
Waters in the Panhandle are too cold in the winter and would suppress the growth of the fish, Sims explained. Further south, due to the Gulf's continental shelf extending father out, Sims said, the farm would have be located 60 or more miles offshore to find waters deep enough.
The farm cages, Sims suggested, need deep water beneath them, especially to protect them and keep them from being battered from hurricanes and other storms in the Gulf.
Sims said the farms pose no environmental threats, but he will have to convince permitting agencies. He also suggested anglers should welcome the farm cages since they attract other sport fish like oil rigs — but are far safer to the environment.
"It will be a boon to them," he said.
Kampachi Farms will have to prove its case to permitting agencies.
The Environmental Protection Agency set a hearing for 5:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s WAVE Center, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, in Sarasota.
