Charlotte County marriages
Lacey Lynn Burlew, of Port Charlotte, and Chun Yi Bittner, of Port Charlotte.
Kaya Renee Ramnarace, of North Port, and Keegan Nathaniel Martin, of North Port.
Jackolyne Ariana Craig, of Grantville, Georgia, and Cody Allison Land, of Sharpsburg, Georgia.
Brittany Vaughn Russell, of Columbia, South Carolina, and Daniel Wesley Long, of Columbia, South Carolina.
Johnny Jamael Thomas, of North Port, and Christy Dawn Marecki, of North Port.
Paul Lawrence Sullins, of Port Charlotte, and Marie Revitzer, of Port Charlotte.
Gary George Loomis, of Port Charlotte, and Tetyana Anufriyeva, of Port Charlotte.
Joshua Lee Gyurich, of Port Charlotte, and Danielle Lanay Stuart, of Port Charlotte.
David Elijah McClendon, of Englewood, and Donna Jean Hoxsie, of Englewood.
Crispin Rodriguez Garcia, of Arcadia, and Ma Belem Tavera Muñoz, of Arcadia.
Michael Raymond Vollmer, of Rotonda West, and Betty Gertrude Livigni, of Rotonda West.
James Deaton Kelly, of Lady Lake, Florida, and Shelby Leigh Shawver, of Punta Gorda.
Kazimierz Grzegorz Dyrek, of Port Charlotte, and Agata Wanda Dyrek, of Mundelein, Illinois.
Heber Darinel Mercado, of North Port, and Maria De Lourdes Martinez, of North Port.
Heather Lynn Ogletree, of North Port, and Michael Coty Callahan, of North Port.
Jamie Lynn Hagmann, of Punta Gorda, and Jordan Izaia Fields, of Punta Gorda.
Ramon Louis Anderson, of Punta Gorda, and Cynthia Ann Anderson, of Punta Gorda.
Benjamin Bamfo Yao Simmons, of Brampton, Canada, and Elizaveta Nikolaeva, of Port Charlotte.
Alexander Maurice Wade, of Punta Gorda, and Idelolita Rodriquez Scott, of Punta Gorda.
Anthony Cesar Aguirre, of Punta Gorda, and Julie Georgia Witt, of Punta Gorda.
Marie Claire Thezan, of North Port, and Emmanuel Nelson, of North Port.
Hailey Joy Morrow Hickey, of Port Charlotte, and Eugene Gregory Philactos, of Port Charlotte.
Justin Walter James Korkiner, of Babcock Ranch, and Morgan Louise Cote, of Babcock Ranch.
Bethany Joy Adams, of Port Charlotte, and Doug Allen Danhoff, of Port Charlotte.
Ryan Tyler Pappas, of Port Charlotte, and Dakota Ma'Lynn Goodson, of Port Charlotte.
Douglas Roger Fuchs, of Madison, Connecticut, and Kathryn Antoinette Hallock, of Sarasota.
Brittany Marie Brady, of Punta Gorda, and Taylor James Chiszar, of Lake Placid, Florida.
James Glenn Thomas, of Punta Gorda, and Brenda Kay Thomas, of Punta Gorda.
Carleigh Lynne Hesser, of Port Charlotte, and Stephen Douglas Bunnell, of Punta Gorda.
Glenn Joseph Norton, of Port Charlotte, and Christine Mary Kelley, of North Port.
Charlotte County divorces
Lindel Blake v. Sharon Bennett
Carma Sue Boyle v. William Wallace Boyle
Selena Marie Charlton v. Adam Charlton
Ashley A. Conlin v. Daniel F. Conlin III
Kayla M. Cope v. Myles Cole Cope II
Lisania Dos Santos Costa v. Gilberto Nunes Furtado
Susan Jane Glover v. Jeffrey Brian Glover
Tamara M. Hitman v. Joseph W. McFadden
Danielle Huff v. Joshua Huff
Sandor Jakovics v. Charmaine Licole West
Corruth Yuvette Johnson Neal v. Patrick Deon Neal
Angela Marie Jones Pyles v. Mark Luther Pyles
Joseph Lewellen v. Kena Lewellen
Yesiney Ortega Ramirez v. Felix Paez Ramos
Alisha Parks Platt v. Ricky J. Platt
Tanaya Nicole Shepperd v. Adam Rodney Shepperd
Adeline Telfort v. Nesly Telfort
Dan Tiller v. Heidi Tiller
