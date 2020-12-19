Charlotte County marriages
John David Stroup, of Halifax, Pennsylvania, and Julie Marie Deppen, of Halifax, Pennsylvania.
Morgan Christian Uebelacker, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Joshua Philip Harrington, of Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Cessna Gerace Manalili, of Port Charlotte, and Benjamin Michael Dubbert, of Port Charlotte.
Tina Marie Sullivan, of Port Charlotte, and Jonathan Wayne Minter, of Port Charlotte.
Geena Marie Ravella, of Port Charlotte, and Nicholas Scott Larson, of Port Charlotte.
Shannon Nicole Summers, of Port Charlotte, and Jason Thomas Wolfe, of Port Charlotte.
Jeffery Carl Schendel, of Port Charlotte, and Jennifer Kay Demorrow, of Port Charlotte.
Bradley Gordon McMillen, of North Port, and Brittney Anne Faulkner, of North Port.
Ashley Renae McLaughlin, of North Port, and Robert Julius Aponoves, of North Port.
Betty Louise Johnson, of Governors Harbour, Bahamas, and Calvin George Trought, of Punta Gorda.
Kory Steven Willis, of Punta Gorda, and Kelsey Ann Lynch, of Punta Gorda.
Pauline Mary Wilson, of Port Charlotte, and Christopher John Benbow, of Port Charlotte.
Anthony Dahlton Allshouse, of Port Charlotte, and Colleen Teresa Black, of Port Charlotte.
Edyta Jarocka, of Port Charlotte, and Andrew Degaetano, of Port Charlotte.
Nicholas Robert Brody, of Punta Gorda, and Cynthia Loera Rodriguez, of Reynosa, Mexico.
Alicia Carolina Javier, of Doral, Florida, and Michell Gabriel Guiza Vallee, of Doral, Florida.
Diane Lynn Sellers, of Port Charlotte, and Douglas Matthew Reardon, of Port Charlotte.
Travis Santel Carter, of Sebring, Florida, and Liza Olinda Dickson, of Port Charlotte.
Kenneth Anthony Kubik, of Port Charlotte, and Shawn Marie Johnstone, of North Port.
Michael Wayne Wilcheck, of Punta Gorda, and Lisa Joanne Pence, of Punta Gorda.
Annamae Elizabeth Ivins, of Port Charlotte, and Raymond Edward Williams, of Port Charlotte.
Karl Heinz Berger, of Port Charlotte, and Patience Irene Kupratis, of Irvine, California.
Ryan James Robins, of Largo, Florida, and Brianna Dyan Campbell, of North Port.
Gilbert Eugene Johnston, of Port Charlotte, and Lisa Kim Johnston, of Fort Myers.
Victor Ralph Ricketson, of Englewood, and Angela Rose Philhower, of Englewood.
Charlotte County divorces
Yessenia Anderson v. John Anderson
Robert J. Bradley v. Jennifer M. Bradley
Shawn Everard Rohan Brown v. Johnelle Lurline Evanson-Brown
Carrie Broyles v. Roy B. Broyles
Valerie Burchell v. Brian F. Burchell
Sandra Chambers v. Steven Chambers
Darren Douglas Criss v. Teresa L. Criss
Roxanna Crysler v. Andrew Crysler
Kari Davila v. Andres Godoy
Charles Delong v. Judy Delong
Laurie Elliott v. Bertrand Elliot
Joseph Edward Fiorini v. Susan Lorraine Fiorini
Roger Hampar v. Joanne Hampar
Jeffrey August Hausinger v. Stacy Kay Hausinger
Tanya Joseph Charles v. Michelien Vilcius
Matthew S. Kuntz v. Jessica Kuntz
Christina M. Lambrelli v. Philip P. Lambrelli
Kaylee C. Licata v. Matthew S. Licata
Rickey Lindsey v. Bridgett Carnegie
Kevin A. Michael v. Wanda L. Michael Rodriguez
Cacia Mooney v. Cody Mooney
Edward Ginn Nelson v. Leslie Ann Nelson
Mary Nicoloff Davies v. John Burgess Davies
Wesley Phillipe Phillibert v. Thadia Phillibert
Deborah A. Sands v. Harry M. Sands
Shelley K. Seemann v. Andrew M. J. Seemann
Christopher Patrick Waudby v. Jessica Dowdy-Waudby
