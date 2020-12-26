Charlotte County marriages
Russ Trojan, of Glendale, Arizona, and Linda Jeanne Capriotti, of Glendale, Arizona.
Edgar Campes, of Deltona, Florida, and Kelsie Renee Stinson, of Deltona, Florida.
Mara Lynn Webb, of Port Charlotte, and Jeryn David Irons, of Port Charlotte.
Reynaldo Rafael Torres, of Port Charlotte, and Nancy Velazquez, of Port Charlotte.
Whitney Angelica Franko, of Port Charlotte, and Stephen Lee Ware, of Port Charlotte.
Randal Scott Whitney, of Port Charlotte, and Maya Taina Lopez, of Port Charlotte.
Linda Rae Butler, of Port Charlotte, and Michael Martin Kallnischkies, of Port Charlotte.
Guy Roland Morin, of Englewood, and Laura Jean Cusmano Lemon, of Englewood.
Bailey Lynn Hall, of Punta Gorda, and Justin Kyle Dutton, of Punta Gorda.
Geordany Vancol, of Punta Gorda, and Gilda Pierre Louis Paisley, of Punta Gorda.
Jon Allen Serna, of Port Charlotte, and James Alan Comstock, of Port Charlotte.
Eri Moises Govantes, of Port Charlotte, and Aileen Lopez, of Port Charlotte.
Michelle Marion McGirr, of Port Charlotte, and Michael Alonzo Ellison, of Port Charlotte.
Jean Mari Ingemi, of Port Charlotte, and Oscar Jos Landry, of Shediac, Canada.
Allen Patrick Demichele, of North Port, and Kelly Ann Zimmer, of North Port.
Glenn Bert Shallis, of Punta Gorda, and Lisa Marie Cain, of Punta Gorda.
Robert Jennings Logan, of Punta Gorda, and Debra Ann Ruff, of Punta Gorda.
Abigail Faythe Lopez, of Port Charlotte, and Tanner Brent-Timothy Bloom, of North Port.
Russell Ramsey Gore Jr., of Punta Gorda, and Virginia Louise McGibbon, of Punta Gorda.
Adam Scott Carter, of Port Charlotte, and Stefanie Ann Fair, of Port Charlotte.
Maria Concepcion Gutierrez Cazares, of North Port, and Alfonso Bautista Montero, of North Port.
Timothy Mark Preston, of Port Charlotte, and Melissa Ann Haines, of Port Charlotte.
Robert Ernest Miller, of Port Charlotte, and Heather Ann Miller, of Port Charlotte.
Heather Marie Weinmann, of Port Charlotte, and Cody Andrew Buklad, of Port Charlotte.
Patricia Lynne Yost, of Port Charlotte, and Marsha Kay Bowlin, of Port Charlotte.
Daniel Peter Aluotto, of Cape Coral, and Sabrina Anne Taylor, of Cape Coral.
James John Curtis, of Punta Gorda, and Janet Kay Curtis, of Punta Gorda.
Derek Scott Bailey, of North Port, and Sarah Nicole Morris, of North Port.
Alice Mildred Parker, of Port Charlotte, and Larry Stephen Matthews, of Port Charlotte.
Joseph Patrick Burleigh, of Englewood, and Megan Marie Lose, of Englewood.
Ruth Esther Reyes, of Punta Gorda, and Alberto Lopez, of Fort Myers.
Rebecca Lynn Battaglia, of Port Charlotte, and Mark Edward Puckett, of Englewood.
Tara Charleen Laughter, of Punta Gorda, and James Kahre Moseby, of Mebane, North Carolina.
Charlotte County divorces
Pablo Alvarez v. Lourdes Caridad Barroso
Rachel Louise Anderson v. Peter W. Gladkowski
Michelle P. Arsenault v. James M. Arsenault
John Bauer v. Amanda Bauer
Clint Couri v. Carroll Couri
Heidi Marie Ganski v. Andrew David Ganski
Lakeisha James v. Anthony Winn
Sheree Jones v. Dionne Nichole Jones
Anna Kulichenko v. Gleb Kulichenko
Richard Lunn Paine v. Amanda Joye Paine
Wesley Phillipe Phillibert v. Thadia Phillibert
Linda Roberts v. David Roberts
Marco Antonio Rodriguez-Nino v. Irene Rodriguez
Candace Vonshauna Sankey v. Kimberly Diane Sankey
Robert Allen Senters v. Virginia Miller Senters
Tamas Vakar v. Aniko Kovacs
Joseph Venezio v. June Anne Venezio
Charles Carroll Williams v. Larisa Williams
Marcario Arturo Zazueta v. Ilse Vazquez
