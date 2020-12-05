Charlotte County marriages
Rodrigo Guimaraes Costa, of Cape Coral, and Amanda Nicole Kish, of Cape Coral.
Mellissa Dawn Simko, of Wichita, Kansas, and Matthew John Suomi, of Rochester, Minnesota.
Felton Stevens, of Lancaster, Texas, and Marjorie Freda Lauture, of Port Charlotte.
Bianca Joslyn Aviles, of Englewood, and Carlos Santos, of Englewood.
Trevor Duane Hill, of Punta Gorda, and Christina Noel Villegas, of Punta Gorda.
Tami Rose Bonner, of Punta Gorda, and Gregg Eugene Mikytuck, of Punta Gorda.
Douglas Eugene Monroe, of Englewood, and Angela Violet Ellermeyer, of Englewood.
Jaime Alberto Mixco, of Rotonda West, and Anastasia Bellenger Becker, of Rotonda West.
Mackenzie Joy Wanroy, of Port Charlotte, and Nicholas Andrew Muder, of Port Charlotte.
Anthony Mathew Pribble, of Punta Gorda, and Jennifer Erin Mahler, of Punta Gorda.
James Howard Ballentine, of Port Charlotte, and Rebecca Sue Agee, of Port Charlotte.
Borrome Cyrille Paquet, of Port Charlotte, and Ginette Champagne, of Port Charlotte.
Kevin Lee Taylor, of Flint, Michigan, and Lori Mae Biddulph Taylor, of North Port.
Harold Eugene Addington, of Englewood, and Karyl Sue Tetzlaff, of Englewood.
Kathleen Elizabeth McClure, of Rotonda West, and Lisa Diana Fultz, of Rotonda West.
Courtney Ann Danke, of Punta Gorda, and Matthew Aaron Burton, of Punta Gorda.
Charlotte County divorces
None received.
