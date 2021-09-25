Charlotte County

Marriages

David Jacob Humphrey, of Buffalo, New York, and Calla Marie Marris, of Buffalo, New York

Steve Curtis Fenton, of Barnhart, Missouri, and Sally Ann Jones, of Washington County, Ohio

Jesse Aaron Sopko, of Madison, Ohio, and Chirstyn Elizabeth Grisdale, of Madison, Ohio

Zackery Francis Force, of Hampton, Georgia, and Lauren Christine Davis, Hampton, Georgia

Jeremy Leroy Copass, of Punta Gorda, and Kali Elizabeth Barnhill, of Punta Gorda

Bethany Eileen Sprague, of Englewood, and David Steven Ray, of Englewood

Georgia Tharin Williamson, of Punta Gorda, and Ashley Noelle Dubbaneh, of Punta Gorda

Megan Alyssa Ferrero, of Port Charlotte, and Joshua Michael Collins, of Port Charlotte

Timothy Patrick Lonergan, of Port Charlotte, and Ayita Linette Williams, of Port Charlotte

Juan Carlos Carratala Garcia, of Rotonda West, and Yanet Reinoso Pena, of Rotonda West

Scott Makgill Jenkins, of Port Charlotte, and Andrea Ruth White, of Port Charlotte

Ashley Nicole Johnson, of North Port, and Leroy Demoine Presley, of North Port

James Edward Cahoon, of Cape Coral, and Serena Angelina Cahoon, of Cape Coral

Elizabeth Morgan Alexander, of Englewood, and Jacob John Hegedus, of Englewood

Michael John Cole, of Port Charlotte, and Jennifer Rae Benoit, of Port Charlotte

Margaux Lucienne Blank, of Port Charlotte, and Amanda Nicole Doll, of Port Charlotte

Kyle David Quick, of Port Charlotte, and Cortny Ray Stricker, of Port Charlotte


Ashley Ann Greenamyer, of Port Charlotte, and Logan Thomas Boucher, of Port Charlotte

Divorces

Anderson Alexander v. Murium Alexander

Eva Belmont v. William Fonte

Michelle Bennett v. Charles Bennett

Daniel R. Bonis v. Leslie A. Bonis

Douglas Brockhaus v. Cynthia Jean Brockhaus

Matthew Chapman v. Rachel Chapman

Amber Nicole Craft v. Robert L. Craft

Karen S. Cuthbertson v. Grant E. Cuthbertson

Yolanda Espinosa v. Osmany Remigio Palacios

Carol Hamel v. Jerry Hamel

Dora N. Judy v. Ralph W. Judy

Tatiana P. Martynenko v. Petr V. Martynenko

Andrew Lee McClannan v. Makala Lynn McClannan

Dardo Ortiz v. Lilia Alday

Melissa K. Patrick v. Sheila A. Barnett-Patrick

Vernon E. Waldron v. Christine E. Waldron

Candace V. Zito v. Christopher J. Zito

