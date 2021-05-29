Marriages
James Pliny Dobbins, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Dana Kathleen Ray, of Baltimore, Maryland.
Pamela Louise Barnett, of Lompoc, California, and Casey Dakota Linsalato, of Lompoc, California.
Janelle Alyssa Carstens, of Cape Coral, and Oscar Eduardo Graos Garnique, of Cape Coral.
David Roy Hoag, of Burton, Michigan, and Catherine Elizabeth Goodrich, of Burton, Michigan.
Sarah Sorg Weber, of Brooklyn, New York, and John Henry Naylor, of Brooklyn, New York.
Coreen Angela Aghamoali, of Punta Gorda, and Robert Steven Anderson, of Dryden, Michigan.
Tina Louise Hunnicut, of Chandler, Arizona, and Michael O’Brien, of Chandler, Arizona.
Rhonda Kaye Bridges, of Franklin, Ohio, and Kenneth Allen Mitchell, of Franklin, Ohio.
Benjamin James Harvey, of Cape Coral, and Amber Lynn Katers, of Cape Coral.
Melvin Keith Campbell, of Port Charlotte, and Johnna Lynne Bell, of Port Charlotte.
Jostin Freeman Burbidge, of Port Charlotte, and Kati Marie Thurman, of Port Charlotte.
Ruben Andrew Morales, of Port Charlotte, and Kristina Marie Deleandro, of Port Charlotte.
Christina Marie Samale, of Port Charlotte, and Alexei Vradii, of Port Charlotte.
Randy Thomas Sharpe, of Englewood, and Darlene Sue Sharpe, of Englewood.
Cesar Pomares Millan, of Georgetown, Texas, and Inna Vaisman, of Fort Myers.
Maggie Marie Garcia, of North Port, and Nicholas Alexander Jusino, of North Port.
Daniel John Kenel, of Port Charlotte, and Nataliia Saliukova, of Port Charlotte.
Michael Scott Drake, of Port Charlotte, and Paulette Kae McClintock, of Port Charlotte.
Michael George Petgrave, of Port Charlotte, and Damclin Louise Gayle, of Port Charlotte.
Jeffery Alan Tripp, of Naples, and Sherri Ann Ormond, of Naples.
Rebecka Marie Polk, of Port Charlotte, and Joey Michael Busque, of Port Charlotte.
Kaitlyn Ashley Fiorini, of Port Charlotte, and Colby Daniel Kennedy, of Port Charlotte.
Timothy Stewart Florian, of North Port, and Shantyl Monique Gainer, of North Port.
David Ryan Oehlschlager, of Punta Gorda, and Krystal Lashae Brady, of Punta Gorda.
Lillian Jayne Larue, of Port Charlotte, and Wendy Ann Derenne, of Port Charlotte.
Beth Ann Hopkins, of Fort Myers, and Eileen Magaly Vargas, of Melrose, Florida.
Joao Victor Ferreira, of Cape Coral, and Maria Eduarda Dos Santos, of North Fort Myers.
Karol Elizabeth Brady, of Port Charlotte, and Shawn David Hesketh, of Port Charlotte.
Gerald Patrick Laskowski, of Englewood, and Stephanie Mary Anderson, of Englewood.
Divorces
Jamal Maurice Badra v. Evette Hosh Badra
Matthew Joseph Davis v. Cassie Davis
Summer Davis v. Arun Michael
Norberto E. de la Cerda v. Idaimis Soca
Sara Fannin v. Cameron Fannin
Brittany Harrington v. David Harrington
Kaitlyn Marie Hirsch v. William Colbert Hirsch
Lexa Nichole Jennings v. Jessie James McCarson
Maria Salles v. Wallison Salles
Jesse Sparks v. Brandy Ray
Waidjyne Voltaire v. Dondre Shamar Williams
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.