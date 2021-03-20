Marriages
Clayton Jack Rama, of Wyoming, Michigan, and Clarissa Monique Fruge, of Wyoming, Michigan.
Michael Thomas Thorsen, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, and Janet Lynne Wygant Miller, of St. Paul, Minnesota.
Barbie Jean Raslich, of Punta Gorda, and Alexander Marquez, of Punta Gorda.
Rheanon Lee Mexicotte, of Englewood, and Joseph Stewart Anderson, of Englewood.
William James De Bruin, of Punta Gorda, and Diana Rose Holliday, of Punta Gorda.
Edward Lee Moore, of Rotonda West, and Alice Faye Zoellner, of Rotonda West.
Leah Rose Huff, of Punta Gorda, and Jackson Grant Garner, of Punta Gorda.
Michael Norman Parr, of Port Charlotte, and Taylor Rae Klootwyk, of Port Charlotte.
Edward Amasa Williamson, of Arcadia, and Kelsey Marie Collins, of Arcadia.
Sandro Gomez, of Punta Gorda, and Jacqueline Annette Yokley, of Punta Gorda.
Tina Caroline Mackellar, of Punta Gorda, and Denny Joe Burkett, of Punta Gorda.
Brady Michael Christensen, of Punta Gorda, and Kristine Nicole Garretto, of Punta Gorda.
Susan Lynn Bradfield, of Port Charlotte, and David Wayne Visscher, of Port Charlotte.
Thanh Sang Nguyen, of Port Charlotte, and Mary Le Nguyen, of Port Charlotte.
Gary Michael Adams, of North Fort Myers, and Tamara Kathleen Hannah, of North Fort Myers.
Kathleen Gerard Butler, of Port Charlotte, and Christopher James Conti, of Port Charlotte.
Janine Louise De Bruyn, of Punta Gorda, and Michael Scott Wellins, of Punta Gorda.
Robert James Fonseca, of Englewood, and Vicki Lynn Ruscin, of Port Charlotte.
Cameron Lewis Culvahouse, of North Port, and Rebecca Lynn Bogert, of North Port.
Abigail Joy Cash, of North Fort Myers, and Jeremy Allen Cooper, of Cape Coral.
Larry Richard Beingessner, of Cape Coral, Tracey Lynne Pegler, of Calgary, Canada.
Jane E. Jameson, of Green Cove Springs, Florida, and David M. Jameson, of Green Cove Springs, Florida.
Jacob Robert Anderson, of North Port, and Amanda Zhanna Shearer, of North Port.
Tyler Joseph Ezzi, of Port Charlotte, and Lisa Marie Briggs, of Port Charlotte.
Georgia Ann Munson, of Punta Gorda, and Donald Richard Munson, of Oak Point, Texas.
Ryan Justin McCabe, of Punta Gorda, and Tiana Marlee Eckstrom, of Punta Gorda.
Phillip Thomas Harris, of Punta Gorda, and Beverly Ruth Twogood, of Punta Gorda.
Clay Reed Chabot, of North Fort Myers, and Sandra Diane Westerlund, of North Fort Myers.
Kevin Reid Cox, of Punta Gorda, and Tracy Lynn Heimann, of Punta Gorda.
Christopher Cella, of Port Charlotte, and Dawn Marie Verdeschi, of Port Charlotte.
Lourdes Eulalia Aguila, of North Port, and Aleida Alejandrina Alvarez, of North Port.
Melissa Lee Routledge, of North Port, and Shawn Christopher Stackhouse, of North Port.
Melvin Luke Hodge, of Punta Gorda, and Cindy Renee Tucker, of Punta Gorda.
Brittany Nicole McDevitt, of Punta Gorda, and James Jason Beveridge, of Punta Gorda.
John Michael Robson, of Venice, and Taylor Peace Blake, of Venice.
Gerald Thomas Conn, of Punta Gorda, and Tascha Maria Bowie, of Punta Gorda.
Richard Charles Dickinson, of Port Charlotte, and Karen Sue Poch, of Port Charlotte.
Matthew James Harvey, of North Port, and Susan Lynn Orsini, of North Port.
Dennis Stanley Krzeminski, of Port Charlotte, and Oksana Viktorivna Synko, of Port Charlotte.
Anne Carmel Martinez, of Port Charlotte, and Rocco Angel Montero, of Port Charlotte.
Danielle Ann Dietrich, of Fort Myers, and Johnathan William Edwards, of Fort Myers.
Divorces
Kevin Ayala v. Dawn Ayala
Diane Lee Barton v. Kenneth Barton
Kimberly Cansler v. Eric Cansler
Melissa Ann Cavin v. Kelly Gene Cavin
Christine A. Clark v. Marvin R. Clark
Lori Colvin v. Michael Colvin
Eudora Marquise Dovine v. James W. Dovine
Anthony Figgers v. Kamisha Denson
Theodore Laflash v. Kelly Laflash
Carlton Nash v. Maxine Diaz
Yolene Marie Pierre v. Amos Pierre
Kristen Richerson v. Steven B. Richerson
John P. Valentin v. Jenelle L. Valentin
Heather Whitby v. Matthew Luke Whitby
