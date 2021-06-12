Marriages
Brandi Lynn Washington, Westfield, Indiana, and Jeremy Wayne Akers, of Westfield, Indiana.
Christopher Alan Carnes, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Karisa Renee Crooks, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
Jared Cordell Sharp, of Bogalusa, Louisiana, and Celina Jo Nicholson, of Folsom, Louisiana.
Benjamin David Harrison, of Berea, Kentucky, and Deanne Beth Cottengim, of Berea, Kentucky.
Beaumont William Gabel, of Port Charlotte, and Christina Mary Nelson, of Port Charlotte.
Samantha Torres, of Cape Coral, and Nicholas Narvaez, of Cape Coral.
Anthony Blanc, of Punta Gorda, and Rosena Eugene, of Punta Gorda.
Gavin Edward Morley, of North Port, and Madison Nicole Greenstone, of North Port.
Paul Douglas Elsmore, of Cape Coral, and Della Ann Crews, of Cape Coral.
Brian David Slutz, of Cape Coral, and Susan Elaine Huffman, of Cape Coral.
Robin Campos, of Port Charlotte, and Sabatino Roberto Beatrice, of Port Charlotte.
John Charles Gillespie, of Punta Gorda, and Melinda Sue Hitchcock, of Punta Gorda.
Cameron Jean Jameson, of North Port, and Layla Rae Garcia, of North Port.
Divorces
Ilka Badessa v. Anthony Badessa
Carlos Alberto Barbosa Palacios v. Sara Pravia Lopez
Connie Becerril v. Robert F. Becerril
Francisco Cabrera v. Sentia Cabrera
Crista Ellis Carroll v. Johnathan Howard Carroll
Nicholas Blaine Crews v. Kassidy Dawn Crews
Norberto De La Cerda v. Idaimis Soca
Rosa Deza v. Manuel H. Deza
Robert Lee Giles v. Mary Karen Giles
Heather Renee Goff v. Michael Alton Goff
Roxanne Hart v. Maurice Hart
Kristine Hill v. William Hill
Courtney Imprasert v. Naris Imprasert
Anthonius Mannaert v. Teri J. Mannaert
Anne Marie Marston v. Jon Marston
Marisol Rosario Mero v. Alex Mero
John Paul Nemeth v. Diana Maria Nemeth
Shannondoha Nichols v. Laura Bartalona
Steven J. Powers v. Mary T. Powers
Michael Raulerson v. Holly Anna Raulerson
Stephanie Romo v. Juan Guerrero Ramirez
Richard Joseph Trenkle v. Charlotte Trenkle
Kayla Uzzardi v. Michael Uzzardi
Francis Vandarpool v. Mitzie Bowes
Stacie Vandercook v. Kurtis Vandercook
Mark Jason Warfield v. Kathleen Ann Unger-Warfield
