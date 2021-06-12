Marriages

Brandi Lynn Washington, Westfield, Indiana, and Jeremy Wayne Akers, of Westfield, Indiana.

Christopher Alan Carnes, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Karisa Renee Crooks, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Jared Cordell Sharp, of Bogalusa, Louisiana, and Celina Jo Nicholson, of Folsom, Louisiana.

Benjamin David Harrison, of Berea, Kentucky, and Deanne Beth Cottengim, of Berea, Kentucky.

Beaumont William Gabel, of Port Charlotte, and Christina Mary Nelson, of Port Charlotte.

Samantha Torres, of Cape Coral, and Nicholas Narvaez, of Cape Coral.

Anthony Blanc, of Punta Gorda, and Rosena Eugene, of Punta Gorda.

Gavin Edward Morley, of North Port, and Madison Nicole Greenstone, of North Port.

Paul Douglas Elsmore, of Cape Coral, and Della Ann Crews, of Cape Coral.

Brian David Slutz, of Cape Coral, and Susan Elaine Huffman, of Cape Coral.

Robin Campos, of Port Charlotte, and Sabatino Roberto Beatrice, of Port Charlotte.

John Charles Gillespie, of Punta Gorda, and Melinda Sue Hitchcock, of Punta Gorda.

Cameron Jean Jameson, of North Port, and Layla Rae Garcia, of North Port.

Divorces

Ilka Badessa v. Anthony Badessa

Carlos Alberto Barbosa Palacios v. Sara Pravia Lopez

Connie Becerril v. Robert F. Becerril

Francisco Cabrera v. Sentia Cabrera

Crista Ellis Carroll v. Johnathan Howard Carroll

Nicholas Blaine Crews v. Kassidy Dawn Crews


Norberto De La Cerda v. Idaimis Soca

Rosa Deza v. Manuel H. Deza

Robert Lee Giles v. Mary Karen Giles

Heather Renee Goff v. Michael Alton Goff

Roxanne Hart v. Maurice Hart

Kristine Hill v. William Hill

Courtney Imprasert v. Naris Imprasert

Anthonius Mannaert v. Teri J. Mannaert

Anne Marie Marston v. Jon Marston

Marisol Rosario Mero v. Alex Mero

John Paul Nemeth v. Diana Maria Nemeth

Shannondoha Nichols v. Laura Bartalona

Steven J. Powers v. Mary T. Powers

Michael Raulerson v. Holly Anna Raulerson

Stephanie Romo v. Juan Guerrero Ramirez

Richard Joseph Trenkle v. Charlotte Trenkle

Kayla Uzzardi v. Michael Uzzardi

Francis Vandarpool v. Mitzie Bowes

Stacie Vandercook v. Kurtis Vandercook

Mark Jason Warfield v. Kathleen Ann Unger-Warfield

