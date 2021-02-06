Marriages
Elizabeth Nicole Haase, of Hamler, Ohio, and Andrew James Blakeley, of Holgate, Ohio.
Katherine Lee Lowstuter, of Lakeside Park, Kentucky, and Christopher Thomas Wera, of Lakeside Park, Kentucky.
Hailey Shada Kern, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, and Aaron Mitchell Eickhorst, of Baraboo, Wisconsin.
Cory Adam Mentzer, of Port Charlotte, and Kyrstin Olivia George, of Fort Myers Beach.
Taylor Ashleigh Innello, of North Port, and Brennan Matthew Martin, of North Port.
Tanya May Hartman, of Port Charlotte, and Andrew Kevin Weitzel, of Punta Gorda.
Bradley James Winegard, of Port Charlotte, and Diane Lynn Harrison, of Port Charlotte.
Ernesto Rodriguez Diaz, of Port Charlotte, and Lilianne Rana Cobas, of Port Charlotte.
Brenda Lee Anderson, of Punta Gorda, and Fernando Tejada Tapia, of Punta Gorda.
Russell James Stange, of Port Charlotte, and Jennifer Nicole Malone, of Port Charlotte.
Cyra Sabriena George, of North Port, and Erik Rolando Toledo, of North Port.
Cheryl Marie Davis, of Punta Gorda, and Steve Allen Huey, of Punta Gorda.
Katherine Cruz, of Punta Gorda, and John Al Cristina, of Punta Gorda.
Alexander Joseph Lamas, of Port Charlotte, and Claudia Castillo, of Port Charlotte.
Katelynne Elizabeth Barber, of Port Charlotte, and Daniel Edward Caputo, of Port Charlotte.
Jennifer Richelli Godbey, of Punta Gorda, and Zachary Michael Pacyna, of North Port.
Jasmine Jhanee Purdy, of Port Charlotte, and Philip Charles Duwe, of Port Charlotte.
Linda Beth Wright, of Arcadia, and Michael David Porter, of Arcadia.
Amaria Shavon McBath, of Port Charlotte, and Tristin Nathaniel Jean Pierre, of Port Charlotte.
Scott Andrew Lundblad, of Fort Myers, and Alexandra Patricia Reid, of Fort Myers.
Amanda Nicole Byrd, of Punta Gorda, and Kyle Alden Degroot, of Punta Gorda.
Divorces
Esther Dertes v. Patrick Metayer
Tammy Lynn Dill v. Darryl Lynn Parsons
Wendell Gaddie v. Heather Gaddie
Aaron Godwin v. Erica Driscoll Godwin
