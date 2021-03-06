Marriages
Todd Mitchell Morawski, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, and Dawn Melanie Thomason, of Sterling Heights, Michigan.
Robert Dale Niles, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, and Bree Nicole Hamm, of Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
Michelle Marie Facompre, of Vail, Colorado, and Zachary James Smith, of Vail, Colorado.
Brittany Judith Murphy, of Punta Gorda, and Brandon Robert Green, of Punta Gorda.
William Travis Johnson, of North Port, and Jenna May Swan, of North Port.
Tyler James Morgan, of Englewood, and Chloe Mahayla Mitchell, of Englewood.
Jesse Vaughn Porter, of Punta Gorda, and Kelly Marie Brock, of Punta Gorda.
Dorcey Edward Harless, of Port Charlotte, and Dorka Dantin, of Port Charlotte.
Ariel Jane Temor, of Englewood, and Adam Joseph Morsey, of Englewood.
Robert Perry Pettypiece III, of Pinellas Park, Florida, and Jessalie Rose Olin, of Pinellas Park, Florida.
Keisha Noel Little, of Port Charlotte, and Timothy Ray Jones, of Englewood.
Alexis Marie Greenacre, of Port Charlotte, and Morgan Scott Burnett, of Port Charlotte.
Adrienne Rae Peterson, of Punta Gorda, and Todd Matthew Smith, of Punta Gorda.
Timothy Joseph Mace, of Punta Gorda, and Brandy Nicole Gibson, of Punta Gorda.
Kayla Marie Bidinger, of Titusville, Florida, and Jeremy Phillip Allan, of Titusville, Florida.
Katrina Rayon Jeater, of Port Charlotte, and Curtis Bryant, of Port Charlotte.
Dorothy Samantha Herron, of Englewood, and Justin Alan Stempien, of Englewood.
Alecia Monet Janosik, of Port Charlotte, and Robert James Theurer, of Cape Coral.
Charles Donald Reynolds, of Port Charlotte, and Leilane Rosa Borsos, of Port Charlotte.
Jacques Vincent Boudreau, of Rotonda West, and Marcine Samata Bent, of Rotonda West.
Stephen Grant Walters, of Port Charlotte, and Denise Lynn Douglas, of Port Charlotte.
Darren Blake Lamb, of North Port, and Alexis Christine Mootz, of North Port.
Abigail Vega, of Cape Coral, and Robert Harold Lawhead, of Cape Coral.
James Brien Coppola, of North Port, and Rosalyn Rebecca Brown, of North Port.
Divorces
James Collum v. Nicole Stout
