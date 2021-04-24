Marriages

John Robert Stuart, of Warrington, Pennsylvania, and Margaret Elizabeth Stebner, of Warrington, Pennsylvania.

Natalie Virginia Anton, of Columbus, Ohio, and Erik Robert Tessmer, of Columbus, Ohio.

Rachel Carol Mees, of Chicago, and Ryan Alfred Kustos, of Chicago.

Brandilee Dawn Laflamme, of Woodlands, Texas, and Tyra Lynn Phillips, of Woodlands, Texas.

Jewlie Marie Piepenbrok, of Amherst, Ohio, and Richard Glenn Smith, of Amherst, Ohio.

Brendan Paul Greer, of Dayton, Ohio, and Jennifer Leigh Hill, of Dayton, Ohio.

Deborah Diane Jones, of Springdale, Arkansas, and Timothy Dale Phipps, of Springdale, Arkansas.

Michael David Derosa, of Shadyside, Ohio, and Lorraine Marie Stewart, of Shadyside, Ohio.

Laura Ann Gregory Jacobazzi, of Genoa City, Wisconsin, and Scott Gerard Kapolnek, of Genoa City, Wisconsin.

April Rachel Tomyn, of Port Charlotte, and Jaime Robert Cooper, of Port Charlotte.

Michael Douglas Dixon, of Venice, and Paola Andrea Saldarriaga, of Venice.

Jean Brunet Chery, of Port Charlotte, and Marie Agatte Salomon, of Port Charlotte.

Alex James Sherry, of Punta Gorda, and Alexandra Hickey, of Port Charlotte.

Mark Anthony Richardson, of Port Charlotte, and Mariann Carlson, of Port Charlotte.

Debra Jayne Sharron, of Port Charlotte, and Cheryl Anne Bechtold, of Port Charlotte.

Gregory James Fulcher, of Port Charlotte, and Cindy Lee Hayden, of Port Charlotte.

Jane Anne Preston, of Port Charlotte, and Nichole Brooke Jenkins, of Port Charlotte.

Laura Lynn Dansky, of Sarasota, and Thomas Allen Brown, of Sarasota.

Beth Elyse Arnold, of Cape Coral, and Graham Michael Brashear, of Cape Coral.

Valentin Rodolfo Garcia, of Englewood, and Aime de la Caridad Espinosa, of Englewood.

Sandra W. Kulick, of Cape Coral, and Charles Woodrow Plaugher, of Cape Coral.

Richard Thomas Mahnke, of Port Charlotte, and Jennifer Hope Enriquez, of Port Charlotte.

Roland Fenelon, of Port Charlotte, and Edyne Marie Lucien, of Port Charlotte.

William James Ogert, of Port Charlotte, and Carmen Briana Blanchette, of Port Charlotte.

Monique Ashley Foster, of Poughkeepsie, New York, and Christopher Saddler, of Fort Myers.

Kristin Nicole Hunley, of Port Charlotte, Erett Thomas Hinton, of Port Charlotte.

Thomas Richard Comerford, of Port Charlotte, and James Wayne Gattshall, of Port Charlotte.

Michael Lee Dietz, of North Port, and Stacy Ann Leavitt, of North Port.

Terri Anne McGinnis, of Englewood, and Wayne Edwin Spencer, of Englewood.

Alexis Asuar, of Miami, and Martha Juliana Osorio Florez, of Miami.

Beatriz Maria Orive, of Sarasota, and Eleonora Maria Jokisch Restrepo, of San Salvador, El Salvador.

Hunter Bloch, of Cape Coral, and Helen Louise Anderson, of Cape Coral.

Jason Warren Beverlin, of Port Charlotte, and Kim Marie Turturro, of Venice.

Audrey Pascale Smith, of Venice, and Robert Austin Parker, of Venice.

Jennifer Lynn Maynard, of Port Charlotte, and James Turner Gionet, of Englewood.

Owen Adolph Marks, of Punta Gorda, and Laurie Jean Pender, of Punta Gorda.


Felix Cabral Perez, of Port Charlotte, and Marielle Pierre, of Port Charlotte.

Jillian Marissa Dano, of North Port, and John Francis Manning, of Port Charlotte.

Samantha Nicole Knight, of Arcadia, and Marcus Antonyo Bachelier, of Port Charlotte.

Wayne Leo Beaulieu, of Port Charlotte, and Robin Capri Berscheid, of Port Charlotte.

Joseph Mathew Payne, of Port Charlotte, and Kati Marie Zickefoose, of Port Charlotte.

Larry Lee Twitchell, of Placida, and Pamela Lynn McCartney, of Placida.

Sarah Kathleen Kim, of Sarasota, and Zachary Lee Wilsen, of Sarasota.

Terry Wayne Gilley, of Port Charlotte, and Nicole Marie Smith, of Port Charlotte.

Jordan Gregory Locke, of Englewood, and Crystal Jade Ayres, of Englewood.

Jordan Christopher Hoover, of Sarasota, and Valerie Lynn Fletcher, of Sarasota.

Stephen Joseph Scimemi, of North Port, and Michele Vaughn, of Punta Gorda.

Summer Laurel Cherello, of Sarasota, and Xavier Cruz, of North Port.

Tami Lynn Crowder, of Englewood, and Tad Dillion Johnson, of Englewood.

Divorces

Sheila A. Bell v. Theodore S. Bell

Thomas Philip Cantasano v. Gabriella Cantasano

Leroy Davis v. Norine Allen Davis

Gabrielle Dull v. Elliott Dull

Rachel Shannon Grimshaw v. Robert Grimshaw

Paige Marie Hamon v. Joshua James Hamon

Kathleen Joy Jackson v. William Louis Jackson III

Jamie Alice Johnson v. Matthew Dale Johnson

Melissa King v. Christopher King

Neil Martin v. Diane Martin

Anthony Mastropole v. Kelli Brady

David C. Michael v. Barbara C. Michael

Crystal Ruth Montiel v. Gorgios Montiel

Jeffrey Morgan v. Corina Morgan

Jordan Alyssa Mulvaney v. Daniel Shane Mulvaney

Alfredo Naranjo v. Tuly Vanessa Marenco

Eliezer Algarin Rodriguez v. Leslie Lugo

Brittney Seymour v. William Seymour

Jason Smith v. Kimberly Poland Smith

Kristianna J. Sylvester v. Christopher A. Sylvester

Charles Michael Tronolone v. Amy Tronolone

Joseph Whisenant v. Olivia Whisenant

