Marriages
John Robert Stuart, of Warrington, Pennsylvania, and Margaret Elizabeth Stebner, of Warrington, Pennsylvania.
Natalie Virginia Anton, of Columbus, Ohio, and Erik Robert Tessmer, of Columbus, Ohio.
Rachel Carol Mees, of Chicago, and Ryan Alfred Kustos, of Chicago.
Brandilee Dawn Laflamme, of Woodlands, Texas, and Tyra Lynn Phillips, of Woodlands, Texas.
Jewlie Marie Piepenbrok, of Amherst, Ohio, and Richard Glenn Smith, of Amherst, Ohio.
Brendan Paul Greer, of Dayton, Ohio, and Jennifer Leigh Hill, of Dayton, Ohio.
Deborah Diane Jones, of Springdale, Arkansas, and Timothy Dale Phipps, of Springdale, Arkansas.
Michael David Derosa, of Shadyside, Ohio, and Lorraine Marie Stewart, of Shadyside, Ohio.
Laura Ann Gregory Jacobazzi, of Genoa City, Wisconsin, and Scott Gerard Kapolnek, of Genoa City, Wisconsin.
April Rachel Tomyn, of Port Charlotte, and Jaime Robert Cooper, of Port Charlotte.
Michael Douglas Dixon, of Venice, and Paola Andrea Saldarriaga, of Venice.
Jean Brunet Chery, of Port Charlotte, and Marie Agatte Salomon, of Port Charlotte.
Alex James Sherry, of Punta Gorda, and Alexandra Hickey, of Port Charlotte.
Mark Anthony Richardson, of Port Charlotte, and Mariann Carlson, of Port Charlotte.
Debra Jayne Sharron, of Port Charlotte, and Cheryl Anne Bechtold, of Port Charlotte.
Gregory James Fulcher, of Port Charlotte, and Cindy Lee Hayden, of Port Charlotte.
Jane Anne Preston, of Port Charlotte, and Nichole Brooke Jenkins, of Port Charlotte.
Laura Lynn Dansky, of Sarasota, and Thomas Allen Brown, of Sarasota.
Beth Elyse Arnold, of Cape Coral, and Graham Michael Brashear, of Cape Coral.
Valentin Rodolfo Garcia, of Englewood, and Aime de la Caridad Espinosa, of Englewood.
Sandra W. Kulick, of Cape Coral, and Charles Woodrow Plaugher, of Cape Coral.
Richard Thomas Mahnke, of Port Charlotte, and Jennifer Hope Enriquez, of Port Charlotte.
Roland Fenelon, of Port Charlotte, and Edyne Marie Lucien, of Port Charlotte.
William James Ogert, of Port Charlotte, and Carmen Briana Blanchette, of Port Charlotte.
Monique Ashley Foster, of Poughkeepsie, New York, and Christopher Saddler, of Fort Myers.
Kristin Nicole Hunley, of Port Charlotte, Erett Thomas Hinton, of Port Charlotte.
Thomas Richard Comerford, of Port Charlotte, and James Wayne Gattshall, of Port Charlotte.
Michael Lee Dietz, of North Port, and Stacy Ann Leavitt, of North Port.
Terri Anne McGinnis, of Englewood, and Wayne Edwin Spencer, of Englewood.
Alexis Asuar, of Miami, and Martha Juliana Osorio Florez, of Miami.
Beatriz Maria Orive, of Sarasota, and Eleonora Maria Jokisch Restrepo, of San Salvador, El Salvador.
Hunter Bloch, of Cape Coral, and Helen Louise Anderson, of Cape Coral.
Jason Warren Beverlin, of Port Charlotte, and Kim Marie Turturro, of Venice.
Audrey Pascale Smith, of Venice, and Robert Austin Parker, of Venice.
Jennifer Lynn Maynard, of Port Charlotte, and James Turner Gionet, of Englewood.
Owen Adolph Marks, of Punta Gorda, and Laurie Jean Pender, of Punta Gorda.
Felix Cabral Perez, of Port Charlotte, and Marielle Pierre, of Port Charlotte.
Jillian Marissa Dano, of North Port, and John Francis Manning, of Port Charlotte.
Samantha Nicole Knight, of Arcadia, and Marcus Antonyo Bachelier, of Port Charlotte.
Wayne Leo Beaulieu, of Port Charlotte, and Robin Capri Berscheid, of Port Charlotte.
Joseph Mathew Payne, of Port Charlotte, and Kati Marie Zickefoose, of Port Charlotte.
Larry Lee Twitchell, of Placida, and Pamela Lynn McCartney, of Placida.
Sarah Kathleen Kim, of Sarasota, and Zachary Lee Wilsen, of Sarasota.
Terry Wayne Gilley, of Port Charlotte, and Nicole Marie Smith, of Port Charlotte.
Jordan Gregory Locke, of Englewood, and Crystal Jade Ayres, of Englewood.
Jordan Christopher Hoover, of Sarasota, and Valerie Lynn Fletcher, of Sarasota.
Stephen Joseph Scimemi, of North Port, and Michele Vaughn, of Punta Gorda.
Summer Laurel Cherello, of Sarasota, and Xavier Cruz, of North Port.
Tami Lynn Crowder, of Englewood, and Tad Dillion Johnson, of Englewood.
Divorces
Sheila A. Bell v. Theodore S. Bell
Thomas Philip Cantasano v. Gabriella Cantasano
Leroy Davis v. Norine Allen Davis
Gabrielle Dull v. Elliott Dull
Rachel Shannon Grimshaw v. Robert Grimshaw
Paige Marie Hamon v. Joshua James Hamon
Kathleen Joy Jackson v. William Louis Jackson III
Jamie Alice Johnson v. Matthew Dale Johnson
Melissa King v. Christopher King
Neil Martin v. Diane Martin
Anthony Mastropole v. Kelli Brady
David C. Michael v. Barbara C. Michael
Crystal Ruth Montiel v. Gorgios Montiel
Jeffrey Morgan v. Corina Morgan
Jordan Alyssa Mulvaney v. Daniel Shane Mulvaney
Alfredo Naranjo v. Tuly Vanessa Marenco
Eliezer Algarin Rodriguez v. Leslie Lugo
Brittney Seymour v. William Seymour
Jason Smith v. Kimberly Poland Smith
Kristianna J. Sylvester v. Christopher A. Sylvester
Charles Michael Tronolone v. Amy Tronolone
Joseph Whisenant v. Olivia Whisenant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.