Marriages
Jeremiah Jay Jacobs, of Punta Gorda, and Michelle Marie Franklin, of Punta Gorda.
Brian Joseph Riegler Weesner, of Amelia, Ohio, and Ashley Necole Evans, of Amelia, Ohio.
Christopher Lawrence Clayton, of Sarasota, and Gabriela Angelica Ulloa Valdes, of Mexico City, Mexico.
Anthony Kevin Gephart, of Lakeville, Minnesota, and Londa Renae Dunn, of Lakeville, Minnesota.
Alyssa Shea Toner, of Loganville, Georgia, and Matthew James Dedonato, of Loganville, Georgia.
Shawn Michael Buchanan, of Grove City, Ohio, and Ana Alyse Maynard, of Grove City, Ohio.
Mollet Cenafils, of Orlando, and Marie Carmelle Mathieu, of North Port.
Stanley Melvin Willis, of Englewood, and Mary Christine Smith, of Lake Tapawingo, Missouri.
William Regis Parfenchuk, of Port Charlotte, and Pamela Lawrence Denham, of Port Charlotte.
James Ivan Benjamin, of Punta Gorda, and Janice Burrell, of Punta Gorda.
Ivelina Ventzislavova Tatarova, of North Port, and Scott Ray Sichling, of North Port.
Vincent Dimolfetta, of Port Charlotte, and Aimee Leanne Miller, of Port Charlotte.
Wilner Glaudin, of Brooklyn, New York, and Marie Josee Casimir, of North Port.
Wilmer Alfredo Cruz, of Cape Coral, and Hailey Ann Marie Pate, of Cape Coral.
Ruslan Zharyi, of Port Charlotte, and Kendy Villalobos Oliveros, of Port Charlotte.
Kingston William Gore, of Port Charlotte, and Karin Marie Williams, of Port Charlotte.
Rachelle Leigh Walker, of Port Charlotte, Dustin Douglas Patrick, of Port Charlotte.
Sarai Theresa Aldebot, of Punta Gorda, and Michael Chester Otero, of Punta Gorda.
Mark Daniel Nadzieja, of Punta Gorda, and Cherie Sue Bolyard, of Punta Gorda.
Scott Allen Roberts, of Port Charlotte, and Crystal Marie Sepulveda, of Port Charlotte.
Jeffrey Allen Wright, of Port Charlotte, and Jenna Ann Blackway, of Port Charlotte.
Maranda Marie Souza Logan, of Port Charlotte, and Lucas Wayne Goff, of Punta Gorda.
Deron Altimon Nepaul, of Hollywood, Florida, and Owame Colyn, of Boca Grande.
Gerald Charles Merando, of Port Charlotte, and Annmarie Conover, of Port Charlotte.
Donald Winford Pearson, of Chicago, and Gail Ann Goebel, of Boca Grande.
Alfred Nelson Churchill, of Punta Gorda, and Patricia Ellen Henson, of Punta Gorda.
Tracy Jay Westmoreland, of Punta Gorda, and Debra Kay Hughes, of Punta Gorda.
George Anthony Albright, of Punta Gorda, and Sharon Elaine Russell, of Punta Gorda.
Robin Edwin Bellamy, of Orlando, and Joanne Haid Pecci, of Punta Gorda.
Divorces
Michael J. Martin v. Christine M. Martin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.