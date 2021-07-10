Marriages
Richard Allan Nelson, of Cascade, Iowa, and Peggylee Ruth Nelson, of Port Charlotte.
Joshua Ryan Driggers, of Punta Gorda, and Cora Leigh Bishop, of Punta Gorda.
Derek James Philp, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Sara Melissa Krull, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Joseph Walter Wydra, of Mullica Hill, New Jersey, and Lisa Ann Cain, of Mullica Hill, New Jersey.
Edith Lynne Paulsen, of Rougemont, North Carolina, and Monica Ruth Fahey, of Rougemont, North Carolina.
Markus Walter Klenk, of Berlin, Germany, and Marcela Patricia Torres Ordonez, of Berlin, Germany.
Troy Robert Stong, of Grosse Ile, Michigan, and Helene Renee Tackett, of Grosse Ile, Michigan.
Jodie Mae Leclair, of Lake Orion, Michigan, and Donald Bradley Stites, of Lake Orion, Michigan.
Susan Shurtleff, of Port Charlotte, and Kevin Wayne Pires, of Port Charlotte.
James Ransom Smith, of Parrish, Florida, and Barbara Anne Thompson, of Lake Suzy.
Domenico Meschino, of Port Charlotte, and Mary Elizabeth Tirado, of Port Charlotte.
Brian Christopher Rice, of North Port, and Staci Lyn O'Bryan, of North Port.
Lee Charles Mathewson, of Port Charlotte, and Trudy Paulette Eicholtz, of York, Pennsylvania.
Alexa Joan Nikole Brokaw Slover, of Port Charlotte, and Thaddeus James Bussell, of Port Charlotte.
Lisa Marie Bajakian, of Punta Gorda, and James Melvin Arsenault, of Punta Gorda.
Kathryn Renee Pra, of Port Charlotte, and James Jacob Smith, of Port Charlotte.
Joan Shirley Jackson, of Punta Gorda, and Dennis Vance Kemp, of Punta Gorda.
Juan Carlos Rodriguez-Ojo, of Arcadia, and Martha Garcia Zamora, of Arcadia.
Phoenix Alexandria Ann Proffitt, of Cape Coral, and Brice Austin Kitchell, of Cape Coral.
Brittany Alexis Beverlin, of Arcadia, and Tyler Hunter Pendleton, of Arcadia.
Jerry Paul Robinson, of Englewood, and Laurie Lee Robinson, of Englewood.
Kandi Lynn Williams, of Englewood, and Marlee Ann Wiegand, of Englewood.
Julie Ann Hone Rivieccio, of Port Charlotte, and Brian Edward Grabecki, of Cape Coral.
Douglas Eugene Wolz, of Port Charlotte, and Deena Sue Palmer, of Port Charlotte.
Cynthia Casey Molina, of Port Charlotte, and Marcus Lejuan Green, of Port Charlotte.
Melanie Buenaventura Barton, of Port Charlotte, and Simon Guy Grundy, of Port Charlotte.
Divorces
Angelita Madrill Allen v. Lamarr Gregory Allen
Wayne C. Clemens v. Kathy Clemens
Stacey Fox v. Michael Fox
Edna Jones-Neth v. Thomas Jay Neth
Lisa Rossney v. Jeffrey Allen Rossney
Deborah Smart v. Everton Smart
Sharon Turner v. Brian Akers
Sandra Delacruz v. David Delacruz
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.