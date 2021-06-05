Marriages
Jessica Danielle Rogers, of Oaktown, Indiana, and Preston Ray Richardson, of Oaktown, Indiana.
Ashley Aleathea Sullivan, of Whitesboro, New York, and Robert Samuel Jensen, of Whitesboro, New York.
Elizabeth Raenne Ploof, of Buckeye, Arizona, and Christopher James Young, of Buckeye, Arizona.
Matthew Jacob Kennebeck, of Carroll, Iowa, and Kimberly Ann Preston, of Carroll, Iowa.
Pedro Carlos Padin, of Chaska, Minnesota, and Kathleen June Rankin, of Chaska, Minnesota.
Wayne Andrew Mason, of Port Charlotte, and Joyce Marie Tolliver, of Port Charlotte.
Kaitlynn Brianna Lopez, of North Port, and Bradly Chase Baker, of North Port.
Janie Angela Blanco, of Cape Coral, and Christopher Douglas Joyce, of Cape Coral.
Ninoshka Garcia Santana, of Lehigh Acres, and Luis Carlos Eguia, of Lehigh Acres.
John Tyler Glidewell, of North Port, and Brittany Hannah Marangiello, of North Port.
Patricia Ann Mattera, of Englewood, and Brian Michael Diebold, of Englewood.
Alberto Lopez, of Fort Myers, and Ruth Esther Reyes, of Punta Gorda.
Daniel Patrick Nolan, of Punta Gorda, and El Marie Lenore Cyr, of Port Charlotte.
Nathan Noel Ayres, of Punta Gorda, and Catherine Fleitas, of Punta Gorda.
Heather Fayleen Whitby, of Rotonda West, and Arthur Anders Victor Kverne, of Rotonda West.
Daniel Corey Davidson, of Fort Myers, and Kelsey Regan Plaster, of Fort Myers.
Melissa Diane Caprio, of Babcock Ranch, of Jeremy Joseph Sendra, of Babcock Ranch.
Dennis Joseph Gonthier, of Port Charlotte, and Nicole Danielle Mancini, of Punta Gorda.
Nathan Richard Gentry, of Port Charlotte, and Kristina Marie Johnson, of Port Charlotte.
Mark Anthony Werman, of Port Charlotte, and Cameo Larissa Day, of Port Charlotte.
Marjorie Lynne Frack, of Davison, Michigan, and James Adrian Burton, of Davison, Michigan.
Kevin James Goble, of Port Charlotte, and Misty Dawn Reed, of Port Charlotte.
Cynthia Dale Shelby, of Port Charlotte, and Victor Rodriguez, of Port Charlotte.
Yahoska De Los Andes Lopez, of Fort Myers, and Miles Andrew Hall, of Fort Myers.
Alfredo Nando Tebano, of North Port, and Amanda Dawn Decock, of North Port.
Jennifer Dixie Rogers, of Punta Gorda, and John Daniel Glabe, of Rotonda West.
Guillermo Magallanes Jr., of Port Charlotte, and Kimberly Lynne Grossano, of Port Charlotte.
Divorces
Howard Betsa v. Susan Simpson-Betsa
Jordan Mooney v. Dylan Mooney
Richard Joseph Trenkle v. Charlotte Trenkle
