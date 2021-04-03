Marriages
Jeffrey Jay Anttila, of Maple Wisconsin, and Bridget Lynn Smith, of Maple, Wisconsin.
Kevin Kegley Kessinger, of Fortville, Indiana and Kristie Lynn Grant, of Fortville, Indiana.
Vance Lee Thomas, of Rogers, Arkansas, and Julie Kay Pruitt, of Washburn, Missouri.
Robert Francis Courtney, of Port Charlotte, and Clotilde Janethe Frago Rodriguez, of Port Charlotte.
Timothy John Sykes, of Houston, and Caitlin McKinley Cecil, of Houston.
Doreen Ann Cogar, of Punta Gorda, and Robert John Emmons, of Punta Gorda.
Gregory Gerald Bishop, of Columbus, Indiana, and Patricia June Daniels, of Columbus, Indiana.
Joshua Thomas Garry, of Terre Haute, Indiana, and Mandy Lynn Chinn, of Terre Haute, Indiana.
Chrissy Leigh Loudenback, of Hammond, Indiana, and Ryan David Kunkel, of Hammond, Indiana.
Timothy Michael Rollins, of North Ridgeville, Ohio, and Beth Ann Moore, of North Ridgeville, Ohio.
Sean Michael Lynch, of Clearwater, Florida, and Leigh Ellen Miles, of Chicago.
Elizabeth M'Lyn Harper, of Port Charlotte, and Donovan L'Mar Natzke, of Port Charlotte.
Chelly Lynn Morrison, of Englewood, and Michael Paul L'herault, of Englewood.
Victoria Elizabeth Sumner, of Punta Gorda, and Eric Martin Sullivan, of Punta Gorda.
Jonathan Matthew Davis, of Port Charlotte, and Jessica Lynn Crafton, of Port Charlotte.
Crystal Geraldina Heredia, of Port Charlotte, and Carlos Raphael Domenech, of Port Charlotte.
Janine Futral, of Port Charlotte, and Casey Nathaniel Owens, of Port Charlotte.
Johnny Nelson Brock, of Port Charlotte, and Lauren Taylor Jack, of Port Charlotte.
Sharell Monique Pierre, of North Port, and Marcus Danerio Spencer, of North Port.
Jason Peter Harry, of Fort Myers, and Leslie Ann Pillar, of Fort Myers.
Shania Lynn Manwell, of Punta Gorda, and Bryce Edward Wayne Freel, of Osceola, Indiana.
Rosa Elena Munoz Fernandez, of Arcadia, and Miguel Angel Romo Serrato, of Arcadia.
Robenson Bonnane, of Port Charlotte, and Rozila Robillard, of North Port.
Gloria Jane Urban, of Port Charlotte, and Walter Raymond Burns, of Port Charlotte.
William Oquendo, of Port Charlotte, and Virginia Eileen Hilliard, of Port Charlotte.
Ryan Herbert Monroe, of Port Charlotte, and Danielle Natalie Monroe, of Port Charlotte.
Sasha Nairim Garcia, of Port Charlotte, and Carlos Alberto Hernandez Fonseca, of Port Charlotte.
Arianne Nicole Oliver, of Port Charlotte, and Thomas Clayton Spencer, of Port Charlotte.
Scott S. Miller, of Port Charlotte, and Annette Lynn Kirsch, of Port Charlotte.
Jan Parker O'Rourke, of Venice, and Michael Rocco O'Rourke, of Venice.
Richard Kyle Knight, of North Port, and Elizabeth Hope Chan, of Port Charlotte.
Richard Frank Evans, of Punta Gorda, and Jeanne Marie Dion, of Punta Gorda.
Charles Riggs Sprowl, of Cape Coral, and Pamela Webber Rawlinson, of Cape Coral.
Anthony Leo Quinn, of Port Charlotte, and Lay Sen, of Port Charlotte.
William Earl Wymer, of Punta Gorda, and Amy Kim Maneval, of Fort Myers.
Scott Jerry Davis, of Port Charlotte, and Mirtha Iris Hernandez, of Port Charlotte.
Jerry Lee Wickes, of Port Charlotte, and Petra Duchoslavova, of Port Charlotte.
Johnathan David Treasure, of Orlando, and Kayla Michelle Solowiejko, of Port Charlotte.
Alexandra Paige Caroti, of Port Charlotte, and Jonathan Miller Lima, of Port Charlotte.
Thomas Paul Artindale, of Port Charlotte, and Alison Marie Asperilla, of Port Charlotte.
John Andrew Miakisz, of Port Charlotte, and Zoe Love Montgomery, of Palmetto, Florida.
Divorces
None received.
