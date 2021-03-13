Marriages
Shaina Renee Wilkerson, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Jeremy Edward Hook, of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Cynthia Louise Ferguson, of Ipswich, Massachusetts, and Michael Andrew Ferguson, of Concord, New Hampshire.
Amanda Dawn Campbell, of Circleville, Ohio, and Christopher Todd Ward, of Circleville, Ohio.
Theodore James Henderson, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Augusta Katherine Dunse, of Nashville, Tennessee.
Perry Curtis Boykin, of Hendersonville, N.C., and Heather Jo Buckley, of Hendersonville, N.C.
Dawn Marie Sheldon, of Cape Coral, and Keven Charles Nicholson, of Cape Coral.
Rebecca Grace Gonzalez, of Punta Gorda, and Christopher Joshua Anderson, of Port Charlotte.
Hector Luis Torres, of Port Charlotte, and Vilma Luz Morales, of Port Charlotte.
Fatima Anastasia Diez Rivas, of Punta Gorda, and Erik Anthony Sommers, of Punta Gorda.
Shena Annakay Douse, of Port Charlotte, and Marc Anthony Thomas, of Kingston, Jamaica.
Thomas Albert King, of Punta Gorda, and Mary Alice Hayden, of Punta Gorda.
Gerald Orville St. John, of Punta Gorda, and Samantha Jo Qualls, of Punta Gorda.
Jessica Lynn Dragon, of Englewood, and Melvin Girard Mitchell, of Englewood.
Jonathan Ivan Negron, of Port Charlotte, and Merielley Silva Dias, of Port Charlotte.
Nicholas Robert Robles, of North Port, and Zahin Raisa Azad, of Port Charlotte.
Jessica Maria Norris, of Port Charlotte, and Derek Corey Jackson, of Port Charlotte.
David Medeiros, of North Fort Myers, and Michelle Renee Haydel, of Orange, Texas.
William Neil Currie, of Port Charlotte, and Michelle Ann Anderson, of Port Charlotte.
Beverly Marie Gladwin, of Punta Gorda, and Leonard Gerard Desjarlais, of Punta Gorda.
Kimberly Lynn Palladino, of Port Charlotte, and Franklin Lynch, of Port Charlotte.
Elihi Hacham Malka, of North Port, and Karol Ortiz Lopez, of North Port.
Leonard Alphonso Thomas, of Port Charlotte, and Carlnette Elaine Evans, of Port Charlotte.
Cole Kick Ritchie, of Arcadia, and Angelika Shevchenko, of Port Charlotte.
Samantha Felicia Martin, of Port Charlotte, Jakob Wayne Johnson, of Port Charlotte.
Wyatt Shane Edwards, of Arcadia, and Kayla Leigh Alberts, of Arcadia.
Nancy Emeteria Rossback, of Fort Myers, and Mario Cervantes, of San Antonio, Texas.
Kenneth Joseph Moses, of Punta Gorda, and Barbara Dee Dexter, of Ponte Vedra, Florida.
Matthew John Wojcik, of Rotonda West, and Brittany Jean Grey, of Rotonda West.
Kezden Marguelle Jarvis, of Port Charlotte, and Samantha Almedia Yates, of Arcadia.
Luis Lescano, of North Port, and Paola Giovanna Salamanca La Rosa, of Renens VD, Switzerland.
John Michael Carcone, of Cape Coral, and Maureen Lillian Sisson, of Seekonk, Massachusetts.
Andres Adolfo Matutes, of Miami, and Shantal Marie Alvarez, of Bradenton.
Divorces
Junior Omar Anderson v. Tiffany H. Anderson
Dimas Gil v. Jessenia Vega
Randy Lee King v. Cynthia Ruth King
Barbara Martinez v. Alexander Martinez
Yvette Phillips v. Michael D. Phillips
Kim Stegall v. Nelson Stegall
