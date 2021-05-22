Marriages
Kaitlin Elizabeth Heick, of Lebanon, Indiana, and Brock Ray Timmons, of Lebanon, Indiana.
Kelly Marie Rees, of Marysville, Ohio, and Faith Lynn Stiltner, of Marysville, Ohio.
Roger Duane Spangler, of Russells Point, Ohio, and Elizabeth Anne Szczepanski, of Russells Point, Ohio.
Sarah Elizabeth Gingrich, of Rotonda West, and Timothy John Hamula, of Rotonda West.
Ryan James Walsh, of Port Charlotte, and Tara Elizabeth Hawkes, of Port Charlotte.
Joshua James Lloyd, of Estero, Florida, and Kathleen Maria Rosa, of Estero, Florida.
Cobb Lee Rogers, of Sarasota, and Yasmin Eloise Parsloe, of Sarasota.
Michael George Ruiz, of North Port, and Nikolina Antic, of North Port.
Samantha Lynn Williams, of Punta Gorda, and Lori Ann McBride, of Punta Gorda.
Federica Priano, of Sarasota, and Alberto Maria Righi, of Sarasota.
Roberto Pineiro, of Port Charlotte, and Laura Yohana Santana, of Columbus, Georgia.
Jamie Lynn Kirby, of Port Charlotte, and Kenneth Wilson Finch, of Port Charlotte.
David Michael Goins, of Englewood, and Melissa Anne Seal, of Englewood.
David Danforth Harris, of North Port, and Maureen Anita Farrow, of North Port.
Laurie Allen Reid, of Port Charlotte, and Marlene Elizabeth Duncan, of Port Charlotte.
James Eric Swanger, of Port Charlotte, and Donna Corrina Reinert, of Port Charlotte.
Paul Philip Belliveau, of Punta Gorda, and Lydia Cruz, of Punta Gorda.
Edward Eugene Leatherman, of Punta Gorda, and Doris Volakakis-Leatherman, of Punta Gorda.
Mandy Leigh Peck, of North Fort Myers, and Ayden Benjamin Marroquin, of North Fort Myers.
Rosalie Mary Carroll, of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and Lawrence Thomas Dirocco, of Cape Coral.
Matthew James Chandler, of Cape Coral, and Vanessa Nicole Chapman, of Cape Coral.
Timothy Eugene Hillenburg, of Englewood, and Katrina Jean Covert, of Englewood.
Deborah Karen Del Pino Cardozo, of Port Charlotte, and Alexander Jerome Brubach, of Port Charlotte.
Valenna Albertina Pacheco, of Cape Coral, and Justin Michael Lafenetre, of Cape Coral.
Dennis Lloyd Smith, of Punta Gorda, and Betty Joe Dennis, of Punta Gorda.
Scott Allen Matthews, of Port Charlotte, and Amanda Joan Hayne, of Port Charlotte.
Nevada Dean Bedwell, of North Fort Myers, and Vicki Marie Miller, of North Fort Myers.
Nikita Marie Turner, of Cape Coral, and Ryan Daniel Songer, of Cape Coral.
Philip Eglin Benton, of Port Charlotte, and Joan Elaine Schleiden, of Port Charlotte.
Amanda Clements Digges, of Venice, and Alfred Dominic Fraioli, of Venice.
Mary Ann Homan, of Punta Gorda, and Darren Homan, of Punta Gorda.
Orlando Ernesto Perez Vives, of Port Charlotte, and Yojayma Rojas, of Port Charlotte.
Diodeida Cabrera, of North Port, and Miguel Angel Jimenez, of North Port.
Viviana Esperanza Martin Garcia, of Fort Meade, Florida, and Ignacio Cabrera Soto, of Fort Meade, Florida.
Divorces
Mary T. Ament v. Joel A. Ament
Crystal G. Cubillan v. Antonio Cubillan
Tonya Jones v. Travis Tickle
Nicholas Aaron Mayl v. Sharon Mayl
Mariela Ramos v. David Pena
Brad Lee Wasmus v. Angela Denise Turner
