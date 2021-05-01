Marriages
Corda Ann Lester, of West Chicago, Illinois, and Robert Michael Zwolinski, of Naperville, Illinois.
Anthony Francis Lancisi, of Monson, Maine, and Samantha Kay Brown, of Monson, Maine.
Colton Tucker Chrane, of Abilene, Texas, and Cayce Layne Patterson, of Abilene, Texas.
Jonathan David Everett Benoit, of New Ipswich, New Hampshire, and Courtney Lyn O’Connell, of Rindge, New Hampshire.
Brandon Scott Bowen, of Cullowhee, North Carolina, and Christine Mary Kaminsky, of Cullowhee, North Carolina.
Mackenzie Brooke Johnson, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mitchell Andrew Maas, of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Brian Aaron Odonel, of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, and Ashley Lou Romine, of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.
Megan Elizabeth Frazer, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and David Eugene Huey, of Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Steven Feliex Shelton, of Amelia, Ohio, and Erica Lee Cole, of Amelia, Ohio.
Kellan James Constantine, of Liberty Hill, Texas, and Marina Leigh Dickson, of Liberty Hill, Texas.
Samantha Jean Robinson Meksvanh, of Durham, North Carolina, and Tyler Richard Filippi, of Durham, North Carolina.
Tommi Kathleen Grove, of Punta Gorda, and Cody Gregory Rice, Punta Gorda.
William Pryor, of Cape Coral, and Stephany Ramirez Salazar, of Cape Coral.
Leonel Orlando Garcia, of North Port, and Maria Elena Guzman, of Port Charlotte.
Carrie Renee Fowler, of Englewood, and Ryan Charles Howell, of Englewood.
Kyle Haden Bain, of Punta Gorda, and Tedi Alyson Venia, of Punta Gorda.
Jesse Morgan Poore, of Port Charlotte, and Stacy Dawn Tool, of Isabella, Missouri.
Bruce Robert Pockrandt, of Fort Myers, and Katharine Jane Ivy, of Fort Myers.
Gregory Michael Thames, of Port Charlotte, and Shanie Theresa Sworab, of Port Charlotte.
Crystal Marie Woods, of Arcadia, and Cedric Sharod McMillion, of Arcadia.
Dylan Phyllip Gentry, of Englewood, and Katelyn Jean Castles, of Englewood.
Courtney Erin McDuffie, of Port Charlotte, and Abdallah Ahmed Emad El-Din, of Punta Gorda.
Brandy Nicole Peterson, of Port Charlotte, and Benjamin Garrett Buxton, of Port Charlotte.
Steven Tadeusz Mioduszewski, of Port Charlotte, and Shelby Noel Walker, of Port Charlotte.
Herbert Mayer, of Punta Gorda, and Jacqueline Anne Pashko, of Punta Gorda.
Marina Eugenia Pineyro, of La Plata, Argentina, and Dennis Alan Ksiazkiewicz, of Sarasota.
Joseph Kyle Shirback, of Port Charlotte, and Samantha Kathryn Fellows, of Port Charlotte.
Sharon Ann Yoniski, of Sarasota, and Joseph Patrick Mautz, of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania.
James Ransom Smith, of Parrish, Florida, and Barbara Anne Thompson, of Lake Suzy.
Lance Christopher Knorr, of North Port, and Mary Ann Greer, of North Port.
Korae Ivelisse Mayo, of Port Charlotte, and John Todd Reed, of Port Charlotte.
Rebecca Mezy, of Punta Gorda, and Jacenel Miccy, of Punta Gorda.
Billy Wayne Thompson, of Punta Gorda, and Carmen Carrie Warner, of Punta Gorda.
Douglas Henry Zimmerman, of Nokomis, and Susan Marie Gendron, of Nokomis.
Patrick Michael Owens, of Cape Coral, and Juanita Victory, of Cape Coral.
Divorces
Barbara Bardwick v. Brian Bardwick
Jerry Franklin Chludil Jr. v. Susan Dianna Chludil
Fred Davenport v. Sonya Davenport
Glendora Whitlow Johnson v. Sandey Jerome Johnson
Christine Maclean v. Marco Figueredo Ramos
Kristina Lynn Mateos v. Juan E. Mateos Hernandez
Erica Mercado v. Wilfredo Ortiz Perez
Jose Ortiz v. Maria Ortiz
