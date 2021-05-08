Marriages
Jesus Hernandez Guzman, of Arcadia, and Laraine Maraie Lalumiere, of Arcadia.
Hollace Renee Litt, of Punta Gorda, and Hyman Schirtzer, of Sarasota.
Moira Colleen Lawless, of Port Charlotte, and Kevon Mark Sinclair, of Port Charlotte.
Dennis John Price, of Punta Gorda, and Christie Kerrins Price, of Punta Gorda.
Dale Alan Cross, of Fort Myers, and Lenor Sue Mason, of Fort Myers.
Cynthia Anne Nelson, of Punta Gorda, and David Alan Nelson, of Punta Gorda.
Kayla Louise Bowen, of Port Charlotte, and Montel Dawayne Billips, of Port Charlotte.
Nicole Lynn Pitts, of North Port, and Jonathan Eddy Leger, of North Port.
Kenneth James Hills, of Lehigh Acres, and Tiesha Michelle Neal, of Port Charlotte.
Haley Lynn Florer, of Sarasota, and Anthony Jamal Jerome Duncan, of Sarasota.
Gary Francis Puhl, of Venice, and Candelaria Machado Dorado, of Venice.
Brandon John-Walter Van Fleet, of Port Charlotte, and Victoria Ashlea Adams, of Port Charlotte.
Barry D. Townsend, of Punta Gorda, and Debra Sue Brunner, of Punta Gorda.
Kevin Anthony Peterson, of Punta Gorda, and Kristi Joy Esquivel, of Punta Gorda.
Roger Eldridge Cordell, of Venice, and Andrea Soto Castro, of Venice.
Brennan Robert Craig, of Punta Gorda, and Lauren Ashleigh Doheny, of Port Charlotte.
Catherine Grace Dowie, of Sarasota, and Jonathan Richard Deyoung, of Sarasota.
Darvell Tyrone Washington, of North Port, and Yulia Fatahov, of North Port.
Rodney Edward Hileman, of Port Charlotte, and Stacy Jo Collins, of Osprey.
Courtney Renee Hildenbrand, of Port Charlotte, and Loegan Heath Wayne Earwood, of Port Charlotte.
Melissa Virginia Doll, of Port Charlotte, and Michael Joseph Kromme, of Port Charlotte.
Sarah Marie Lutz, of Englewood, and Shawn Christopher Heath Langley, of North Port.
Timothy Tyler Chipman, of Port Charlotte, and Nicole Domonique Brewer, of Port Charlotte.
Charles Herbert Valadez, of North Port, and Janine Renee Carpenter, of Largo, Florida.
Jeffrey Richard Wiltgen, of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Marie Lucile Guyer, of Nashville, Tennessee.
April Elizabeth Dickinson, of Williamstown, New Jersey, and Yacksel Rios Melendez, of New Egypt, New Jersey.
Sarah Mae Malicote, of Mooresville, Indiana, and Drew Charles Stahley, of Mooresville, Indiana.
Nicole Jean Shaffer, of Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, and Jory Edward Scholl, of Saltsburg, Pennsylvania.
Carissa Dawn Harter, of Niagara Falls, New York, and Michael Patrick Whitmire, of Niagara Falls, New York.
Elizabeth Ann Benson, of Lindenhurst, Illinois, ,and Jason Christopher Bondy, of Lindenhurst, Illinois.
Sandra Lee Rosekrans, of Milford, Michigan, and Michael Edward Nuttall, of Milford, Michigan.
Rebecca Tamra Catherine Watkins Russell, of Port Charlotte, and Jason Michael Flechsig, of Port Charlotte.
Divorces
Aimee Beard v. Michael Beard
Louis Berlingeri Jr. v. Barbara Berlingeri
Rebecca Centeno v. Felton Centeno
William D. Cooper v. Kathie A. Cooper
David Eger v. Ana C. Eger
Crystal Fashauer v. George Fashauer
Jessica Marie Mathis v. Adam Mathis
Vickie L. Milano v. Celso W. Milano
Wilgens Oxilien v. Bernita Gouraige
Nicholas Paradise v. Ashley Paradise
Santy Rodriguez v. Evelyn Castillo
Sharon H. Rosier v. Michael Henry Rosier
Whitney Santo Domingo v. Jeremy Santo Domingo
Christopher Allen Tyson v. Carrie Ann Tyson
Janet Vari v. Richard Vari
Shawn Wolfe v. Sara Wolfe
Robert Earl Zink v. Danielle R. Zink
