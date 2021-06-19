Marriages
Samantha Nicole Dickson, of North Port, and Justin Lee McDaniel, of North Port.
Venice Isaiah Colicchio, of El Paso, Texas, and Courtney Renee Atkins, of Port Charlotte.
Jason Evans Casterline, of Punta Gorda, and Debra Ann Leggins, of Punta Gorda.
Sharol Cecilia Mason, of Port Charlotte, and Raymond Xavier McLaughlin, of Punta Gorda.
Alix McNeish Gordon, of St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, and Shavaile Avagaye Spence, of Tamarac, Florida.
Robert Edward Moran, of Port Charlotte, and Jody Anne Damon, of Port Charlotte.
Leslie Briar Gilbert, of Port Charlotte, and Edward Arthur Reid, of Port Charlotte.
Allan Jay Rosenfeld, of Port Charlotte, and Jodelle Lynn Vaden, of Port Charlotte.
Kevin Austin Barrickman Lugaro, of Punta Gorda, and Genna Elaine Louthian, of Punta Gorda.
David Adam Powell, of Port Charlotte, and Naeyelis Gonzalez, of Port Charlotte.
Stacey Lacombe, of Port Charlotte, and Hunter Dalton Strickland, of Punta Gorda.
Gabrielle Cameron Harsh, of North Port, and Peter Neuhaus Tarin, of North Port.
Michael Timothy Sims, of Cape Coral, and Amber Nicole Horvath, of Cape Coral.
David Andrew Chin, of Port Charlotte, and Jeanne Marie Vandover, of Port Charlotte.
Stephen Michael Nicholas, of Punta Gorda, and Lindsey Renee Pennington, of Punta Gorda.
Anthony Broy, of Fort Myers, and Melody Ann Voland, of Nashville, Indiana.
Sylvia Jaelene Peters, of Port Charlotte, and Gage Michael Baldwin, of Port Charlotte.
Aimee Lynne Young, of Port Charlotte, and Spencer Roy Stone, of Port Charlotte.
Pamela Dee Thompson, of Port Charlotte, and Shane Michael Dominguez, of Port Charlotte.
Jennifer Dawn Lively, of North Port, and Adam Robert Sease, of North Port.
Douglas Avery Wright, of Punta Gorda, and Lois Jeannette Schupp, of Punta Gorda.
Michelle Catalano, of Port Charlotte, and David Ronald Mashia, of North Port.
Jeffery Alan Herrin, of North Port, and Elizabeth Jean Lynn, of North Port.
Lance Timothy Connor, of Punta Gorda, and Donna Lorraine Paris, of Punta Gorda.
Iryna Oleksandrivna Lebedyeva, of Augusta, Georgia, and Elliot Kip Elkins, of Columbia, South Carolina.
Theodoore Allen Koelsch, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and Victoria Lynn Boskovitch, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
Denise Pomerleau, of Punta Gorda, and Claude Leblanc, of Punta Gorda.
Matthew Lawrence Dunn, of Branson West, Missouri, and Melissa Louise Roland, of Harrison, Arkansas.
Kurtis Reid Latham, of Batavia, Ohio, and Margaret Chandler Caskey, of Batavia, Ohio.
Kristen Kelly South, of Poynette, Wisconsin, and John Henry Sunderland, of Coralville, Iowa.
Allison Smith Vanvalkenburg, of Arlington, Virginia, and Michael Douglas Faucette, of Arlington, Virginia.
Laura Lechelle Woods, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, and Henry Maggard, of Nicholasville, Kentucky.
Justin Thomas Blosser, of Port Charlotte, and Alexandria Marie Maxwell, of Port Charlotte.
Christopher Michael McClain, of Lake Suzy, and Melissa Marie Scribner, of Woodstock, Virginia.
Micah Hirata Chaiprakorb, of Kaneohe, Hawaii, and Chelsea Elizabeth Dancek, of Punta Gorda.
Divorces
Ashley Noelle Harrison Allen v. Hunter Scott Allen
Tori Beardsley v. Lamiek Rivers
Sandi Birne-Fleming v. Brian Fleming
Angela Bowen v. Timothy Bowen
Pamela T. Bright v. George Bright
Chaslyn Chandler v. Jeremiah Chandler
Joseph Corrigan v. Jean Robinette-Corrigan
Tekeisha Covington v. Helen Irizarry
Brian Goetz v. Crystal Porter Goetz
Michael W. Hepner v. Terry E. Hepner
Christina Hester v. Amos Benton Hester III
Jeanne Johnston v. Joseph Johnston
Alexandria Maxwell v. Ryan Hager
Robert Millett v. Suzanne Millett
Melissa Mills v. Matthew S. Mills
Nair Mahesh Narendranathan v. Gina Narendranathan
Cuc Thi Nguyen v. Vu Hoang Dinh
Brenda Florence Pettit v. Geoffrey Peter Pawley
Sigrid Schuchard v. James A. Schuchard
Christina Ramona Sutton v. James Edward Sutton
