Marriages

Joyce Mary Hotchkiss, of North Port, and Brian Thomas Caplis, of Bellerose, New York.

Dana Ann Labuda, of Monticello, Indiana, and Michael Ryan Alilovich, of Monticello, Indiana.

Christine Renee Sykora, of Stow, Ohio, and James Daniel Norris, of Stow, Ihio.

Sharon Pratt Mellaci, of Franconia, New Hampshire, and Nicholas George Mike, of Franconia, New Hampshire.

Jorge Enrique Trivino, of Randolph, New Jersey, and Mauren Yulieth Castaneda, of Randolph, New Jersey.

Jonathan Paul Moran, of Fairmont, West Virginia, and Rachel Lea Moran, of Fairmont, West Virginia.

Amber Leigh Renee Beckler, of Punta Gorda, and Paul Michael Ruiz, of Punta Gorda.

Orestes Hurtado, of Port Charlotte, and Layda Hernandez, of Port Charlotte.


Brent David Hartwig, of Punta Gorda, and Brenna Lynde Miller, of Punta Gorda.

Christina Marie Tucker, of Port Charlotte, and Kevin Hector Alvarado, of Port Charlotte.

Celine Simmone Ferland, of Port Charlotte, and Serge Andre Langlois, of Port Charlotte.

Jennifer Louise Ducharme, of Port Charlotte, and Ricky Lee Felton, of Port Charlotte.

Carlos Omar Guzman De Jesus, of North Port, and Ellie Marie Popovich, of Punta Gorda.

Jude Marie Sylvain Delva, of Port Charlotte, and Clotaire Jean-Louis, of Brooklyn, New York.

Audrey Maureen Samuels, of Port Charlotte, and Byron Spencer Hall, of Malabar, Florida.

Divorces

Theresa Blake-Meyeraan v. Adam Meyeraan

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments