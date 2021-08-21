Marriages

Melissa Louise Leone, of Port Charlotte, and Peter Joseph Peles, of Port Charlotte.

Tatiana Svirskaya, of Port Charlotte, and Maximiliano Velasquez, of Port Charlotte.

Matthew Winston Green, of Punta Gorda, and Morgan Lindsay Cavalieri, of Punta Gorda.

Valerie Trawick Holt, of Port Charlotte, and James Andrew Hoban, of Port Charlotte.

Lenore Marie Eilenberger, of Port Charlotte, and Randall Mark Gunn, of Port Charlotte.

Victorian Lynn Martin Offner, of Rotonda West, and Michael Ray Gaddie, of Rotonda West.

Werner Leonaro Mendia, of Port Charlotte, and Any Alejandra Aguilar, of Port Charlotte.

Richard A. Small, of Punta Gorda, and Sandra E. Limberger, of Punta Gorda.

Thomas Joseph Mcerlane, of Port Charlotte, and Sylvia Lynn Foreman, of Port Charlotte.

Mark Kevin Sullivan, of Port Charlotte, and Robin Ann Rosenbarger, of Port Charlotte.

Christopher Rohan Levy, of Punta Gorda, and Brittany Lynn Long, of Punta Gorda.


Joann Marie Trevino, of Port Charlotte, and Walter Lee Staples, of Port Charlotte.

Jeffery Clay Barker, of Port Charlotte, and Elizabeth Marie Reynolds, of Port Charlotte.

Adina Serene Lewis, of Port Charlotte, and Adam Jordan Crawley, of Port Charlotte.

Lybirtee Ara Frankenfield, of Port Charlotte, and Keegan Patrick O’Brien, of Port Charlotte.

Estefania Monserrat Boone Sanchez, of Port Charlotte, and Matthew Francis Becker, of Port Charlotte.

Divorces

Katie Lyn Barnett v. Shawn Patrick Barnett

John Hyland v. Belinda Hyland

Angela Marie Robinson v. Justin Lee Robinson

Melissa Semenza v. Dominick Semenza

Sandra Delacruz v. David Delacruz

