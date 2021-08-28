Marriages

Jared Preston Tauscher, of Deerfield, Wisconsin, and Kimberly Ann Morrill, of Deerfield, Wisconsin.

Cameo Rose Rector, of White City, Kansas, and Jared Wade Spaht, of White City, Kansas.

Kristine R. Clarke, of Shawnee, Kansas, and Kent Douglas Busch, of Shawnee, Kansas.

David Paul Castro, of Englewood, and Angela Joy Masuccio, of Englewood.

Barrington Andrew Morgan, of Punta Gorda, and Keila Rebeca Morales, of Port Charlotte.

Rex Edward Marshall, of Port Charlotte, and Mary Ann Nagrant, of Port Charlotte.

April Michelle Seeley, of Punta Gorda, and Roy Lee Varndell, of Punta Gorda.

Hai Manh Vu, of Punta Gorda, and Ny Thi Van, of Punta Gorda.

Dee Jay Foster, of Port Charlotte, and Monica Janae Gooch, of Port Charlotte.

Victor Beauvais Martel, of Punta Gorda, and Maria Von Antzigen, of Punta Gorda..

Martha Luz Sosa, of Port Charlotte, and Paul Russell Smith, of Port Charlotte.


Terry Lynn Sanders, of Englewood, and Kathryn Minna Atwell, of Caro, Michigan.

Colleen Coccia, of Wimauma, Florida, and Stephen Cochran, of Wimauma, Florida.

Dolores Jean Washburn, of Port Charlotte, and Robert Charles Lawrence, of Port Charlotte.

Nicholas Vincent Ursomanno, of Port Charlotte, and Kennedy Tristen Adams, of Port Charlotte.

Joseph Japhet Del Valle Morales, of Punta Gorda, and Celenis Yanitanais Vazquez Collazo, of Punta Gorda.

Shelly Dawn Phillips, of Port Charlotte, and William Lamerrel Taylor, of Port Charlotte.

Divorces

Emily Rose Cross v. Matthew Ryan Cross

Colette Ursula Harris v. Kenneth Brent Harris

Notorious D. Jackson v. Quinta L. Jackson

Joseph Kralik v. Finley Joseph Underhill

Latara Tomeka Tyson v. Henry Jermaine Fead Jr.

