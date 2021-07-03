Marriages
William Odie Pansius, of Niantic, Connecticut, and Karen Leslie McDonough, of Niantic, Connecticut.
Randy Doyle Kirby, of Hartford, Michigan, and Amanda Kay Groh, of Decatur, Michigan.
Josue Bermudez, of Port Charlotte, and Paula Camila Palmar Franco, of Port Charlotte.
William Ernest Jahn, of Port Charlotte, Linda Marie Cushman, of Port Charlotte.
Jennifer Inez Arthur-Wong, of Englewood, and Stanley Thomas Adelstein, of Englewood.
Theodore Lawrence Dickens, of Port Charlotte, and Tanya Claire Keefer, of Port Charlotte.
Byron Edward Arnau, of Port Charlotte, and Britany Anne Johnson, of Port Charlotte.
Kevin Jon Mathews, of Englewood, and Chrystal Lauraine Didonato, of Port Charlotte.
Victor Manuel Gaona, of Fort Myers, and Maria Del Carmen Pascual, of Fort Myers.
Ralph Elliott Winningham, of Port Charlotte, and Rose Marie Mills, of Port Charlotte.
Nicole Ashley Tynan, of Punta Gorda, and Kristopher Legrande Boone, of Punta Gorda.
Barrett Miles Harden, of Punta Gorda, and Jennifer Ilona Weitzel, of Punta Gorda.
Andrea Nicole Perez, of Port Charlotte, and Christopher Michael Tersigni Jr., of Port Charlotte.
Blake Robert Wittbold, of Englewood, and Brett Lane Schwabedissen, of Englewood.
Pamela Dorlene Jenkins, of Port Charlotte, and Raymond Lewis Waid, of Port Charlotte.
Jeffrey Thomas Giglio, of Englewood, and Armelyn Estepa Caluza, of Englewood.
Enchantra Love Meade, of Port Charlotte, and William Bradford Holinka, of Blue Mound, Texas
Patrick Joseph Mottola, of Port Charlotte, and Nancy Ann Tyrell, of Port Charlotte.
Ashley Rachelle Green, of Port Charlotte, and Christopher James Walter Rossey, of Port Charlotte.
Divorces
Sandra Delacruz v. David Delacruz
