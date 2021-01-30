Marriages
Gabrielle Nicole Scott, of Nashua, New Hampshire, and Hector Alexander Jimenez-Gamez, of Nashua, New Hampshire.
Patrick James Trail, of Ruston, Louisiana, and Brittaney Renea Hefner, of Ruston, Louisiana.
Frank Leone, of Plainfield, Illinois, and Lucy Claire St. John, of Plainfield, Illinois.
Lexi Rae Goldberg, of Byram, Mississippi, and William Thomas Dougherty, of Byram, Mississippi.
Virginia Marie Kapsch, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Bruce Alan Loewenberg, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Renee Cutler Baiorunos, of Washington, D.C., and Edward Starr Carstensen, of Washington, D.C.
Jamie Leigh Muse Brown, of Port Charlotte, and Travis Jeffrey Howell, of Port Charlotte.
Alberto Yanquiel Aguilar Ordaz, of Port Charlotte, and Mirellys Urena Estevez, of Port Charlotte.
Bogdan Tsyutsyak, of Port Charlotte, and Iwona Kruczenkow, of Port Charlotte.
Alicja Barbara Zuber, of Port Charlotte, and David Michael MacDougall, of Port Charlotte.
Bernie Richard Bullert, of Port Charlotte, and Gloria Jean Isaacson, of Grove City, Ohio.
Yaacov Levy, of Port Charlotte, and Lisa Natalie Goldenberg, of Fort Lauderdale.
Timothy Joseph Clark, of Punta Gorda, and Amanda Leigh McDonald, of Punta Gorda.
Alessia Elaine Jenkins, of North Port, and Justin Parker Andrukiewicz, of Punta Gorda.
Bryan Coleman Baxter, of Punta Gorda, and Nicole Fawn Indrisek, of Punta Gorda.
Christian David Hoffman, of Port Charlotte, and Krishaun Kate Vitug Mercado, of Port Charlotte.
Denise McGowan, of Port Charlotte, and Ronald Bruce Oskey, of Port Charlotte.
Carmelo Medina Jr., of Port Charlotte, and Lisa Ann Metzger, of Port Charlotte.
Willie Joe Garlock, of Englewood, and Sherri Lynn Payton, of Englewood.
Laura Jane Hebert, of North Port, and Tyrone Vincent Douglas James, of North Port.
Ronald Hyppolite, of Port Charlotte, and Samara Romain, of Port Charlotte.
Richard Edwin Hancock, of Punta Gorda, and Karen Anina Rowe, of Punta Gorda.
Alberto Palacio, of Hialeah, Florida, and Arlen Maciel Izaguirre, of Miami.
Dustin Garrett Potts, of Punta Gorda, and Rikki Jo Danese Epperly, of Punta Gorda.
Reginald Ramon Smith, of Fort Myers, and Tammie Sue Landers, of Fort Myers.
Marisa Joy Sagarese, of Punta Gorda, and Larry Dean Campbell Jr., of Punta Gorda.
Divorces
Susan E. Bordonaro v. Timothy Bordonaro
Sonya L. Butler v. Arnold L. Butler
Hannah Carroll v. Dylan Austin Carroll
Abby Renee Dalphond v. Pascal Richard Dalphond
Jennifer Lee Janecek v. Kevin Frances Janecek
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.