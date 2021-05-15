Marriages

Bradley Jay Maschino, of Grand Blanc, Michigan, and Felicia Nicole Ray, of Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Edward Charles Erb, of Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, and Rachelle Lee Erb, of Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania.

Dakota Adah Veal, of Collegedale, Tennessee, and Nicholas Dewayne Gates White, of Collegedale, Tennessee.

Austin James Evans, of Terre Haute, Indiana and Erin Nichole Manning, of Terre Haute, Indiana.

Elizabeth Jane Donatoni, of New York, New York, and William Doyle Hawkins, of New York, New York.

Jennifer Marie Hammond, of Owosso, Michigan, and David Frederick-George Whalen, of Owosso, Michigan.

Cole Patrick Huggins, of Andover, Minnesota, and Lauren Mariah Hoese, of Andover, Minnesota.

Kimberly Nadine Gorman, of Belle Chasse, Louisiana, and Cody Ryan Stroman, of Belle Chasse, Louisiana.

James Charles Blalock, of Fort Myers, and Ashley Lynn Wheeler, of Fort Myers.

Jacquelyn Deanna Lewin, of Port Charlotte, and Rodney Wayne Mahan, of Port Charlotte.

Allen John Werner, of Venice, and Shannon Marie Markell, of Venice.

Renee Marie Broderick, of Cape Coral, and Alexander James Koontz, of Saginaw, Michigan.

Errardo Deriko Wizzard, of Fort Myers, and Andreana Evette Dassie, of Fort Myers.

Wadi Salim Gomero-Cure, of Sarasota, and Monica Maria Kelly, of Sarasota.

Anderson Silva De Freitas, of Venice, and Samanta Silva Peixoto, of Venice.

Heather Nicole Davis, of Punta Gorda, and Paul Jay Vanportfliet, of Wyoming, Michigan.

Robert Michael Manning, of Port Charlotte, and Patricia Lynn Jagels, of Port Charlotte.

Songul Koca Dacht, of North Port, and Dogan Yilmaz, of North Port.

Arthur Valery Grebenuk, of Port Charlotte, and Anna Vadimovna Maksimenko, of Sarasota.

Soufiane Loumani, of Port Charlotte, and Lauren Elizabeth Tavares, of Port Charlotte.

Kaitlyn Brianne Kalin, of Rotonda West, and Chad Kent Weeks, of Rotonda West.

Jose Luis Reyes Juarez, of Sarasota, and Blanca Veronica Saavedra Molina, of Sarasota.

Claudette Mombia, of Port Charlotte, and Eldilus Didi Moncoeur, of Port Charlotte.

Clayton William Gaskell, of Port Charlotte, and Thien Bao Nguyen Le, of Port Charlotte.

Heidi Taranovich, of Rotonda West, and Tom Michael Wood, of Rotonda West.

David Wayne Ekiss, of Port Charlotte, and Candy Lyn Callaway, of Cambridge, Maryland.

Peter Robert Dilibero, of Punta Gorda, and Franklin James Gaerlan, of Punta Gorda.

James Robert Mills, of Port Charlotte, and Domenica Loredana Shively, of Port Charlotte.

Eduardo Nolasea Monreal, of North Port, and Gloriana Gamboa Horn, of North Port.

Neal Thomas Kinsinger, of Punta Gorda, and Doreen Amaral, of North Port.

Linda Kay Halden, of Rotonda West, and Thomas Edward Nugent, of Rotonda West.

Taylor Joshua White, of Englewood, and Kailey Elizabeth Pack, of Englewood.


Jayme Rita Michelle Michaud, of Punta Gorda, and Jarrett Bryan Clark Logan, of Punta Gorda.

Thomas Bille Reyes, of North Port, and Julie Coryn Holland, of North Port.

Jenifer Leah Castrovinci, of Cape Coral, and Kevin John Graham, of Cape Coral.

Alyssa Joy Judd, of Englewood, and Davis Anthony Wetmore, of Sarasota.

Tylor Marie Simpson, of Cape Coral, and Moira Michelle Hooks, of Cape Coral.

Alanna Janel Sammons, of Venice, and Casey Miles Sloan, of Englewood.

Samantha Lynn Winch, of Punta Gorda, and Corey James Fantuzzi, of Punta Gorda.

Jordan Eileen Lilly, of Venice, and David Kenneth Stewart, of Jensen Beach, Florida.

Joan Kathryn Kostusiak, of North Port, and Donald Willard Wolkins, of North Port.

Ashlyn Elizabeth Weed, of Venice, and Joshua Leslie Kennedy, of Port Charlotte.

Divorces

Victoria Acevedo v. Efrain Ramos Lebron

Jacqueline Griffiths Bailey v. Joseph Louis Bailey

Alayna Baker v. Shawn Baker

Angela Marie Bermudez v. Ramon Bermudez

Myrlande Bien-Aime v. Pierre Leblanc

Dawn Michelle Wilson Dasher v. Richard Scott Dasher

Denise Marie Durnavich v. Donald Louis Durnavich

Patti A. Edelbach v. Robert G. Edelbach

Angel Sade Fluitt v. Alvin C. Fluitt

Jayson Andrew Franklin v. Amanda Renee Franklin

William Isaha Frascatore v. Alicia Marie Frascatore

Catrell Hill v. Billie Jean Marie Hill

Patricia Huffman v. Steven Huffman

David Colt Lemons Sr. v. Narana Johnson

Randy Jay Lofthouse v. Sitney Lofthouse

Roger Nehring v. Cynthia Nehring

Heather M. Oskey v. Ronald J. Oskey

Briana Scimemi v. Stephen Joseph Scimemi II

Yolanda Crespo Vina v. Carlos D. Garcia Martinez

Crystal Wheeler v. Trevor Wheeler

Korey Brett Wilson v. Emma Elizabeth Wilson

Thomas Wynne v. Teresa Marie Wynne

