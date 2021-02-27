Marriages
Garrett Michael Mendelson, of Port Charlotte, and Shelby Rene Moore, of Port Charlotte.
Moshe Ben-Israel Fisher, of Punta Gorda, and Brooke Daniel Chaney, of Punta Gorda.
Nicole Ann Hellriegel, of Port Orange, Florida, and Davrin Charles Van Wyk, of Port Orange, Florida.
Jabari Theodore Bedward, of Cape Coral, and Camillia Pierre, of Cape Coral.
Christopher Brett Worley, of Grand Ledge, Michigan, and Mary Ashley Miller, of Grand Ledge, Michigan.
Jenna Lea McMillan, of Winona, Minnesota, and Tyler Duane Voges, of Winona, Minnesota.
Baylee Nicole Wemhoener, of Troy, Missouri, and Daniel Richard O'Brien, of Troy, Missouri.
Joshua Ray Jones, of Scotts Hill, Tennessee, and Britney Estelle Elaine Carnell, of Scotts Hill, Tennessee.
Michael Justin Frederick, of Skowhegan, Maine, and Michaela Grace LaFlamme, of Waterville, Maine.
Joseph Lee Aaron Voelker, of North Port, and Krystal Lynn Gravel, of North Port.
Jose Alberto Gonzalez, of Cape Coral, and Marjorie Denise Velasquez Fajardo, of La Lima, Honduras.
Raymond Spencer Thompson, of Englewood, and Barbara Ann Curtsinger, of Englewood.
Frederick Leon White, of Punta Gorda, and Courtney Mariah McPherson, of Punta Gorda.
Jacquelyn Suzanne Allgaier, of Placida, and Scott Alan Caseau, of Placida.
Brooke Marie Beaton, of Lake Suzy, and Morgan Christopher Dimascio, of Lake Suzy.
Alex Lee Shoup, of Fort Myers, and Amanda Rose Reid, of Fort Myers.
Julian Osorio, of Cape Coral, and Sofia Mayorga Castro, of Cape Coral.
Jordan Richard Watson, of Punta Gorda, and Kaitlyn Nicole Fry, of Punta Gorda.
Steven Edward Spence, of Cape Coral, and Day-na Lynn Grein, of Cape Coral.
Jose Javier Ramos, of Port Charlotte, and Wendy Lopez, of Port Charlotte.
Zachary Eric Bunnens, of Port Charlotte, and Elisabeth Clare Anderson, of Port Charlotte.
Leia Corean McCall, of Port Charlotte, and Matthew Dylan Pointer, of Port Charlotte.
Jean Michelet Antoine, of Port Charlotte, and Nazette Nestor, of Port Charlotte.
Taher Muhamed Ahmouda, of Dayton, Ohio, and Tammy Sue Ahmouda, of Englewood.
John Tyler Chandler, of Port Charlotte, and Hannah Lynn Boggess, of Port Charlotte.
Vasantha Leona Bellet, of Port Charlotte, and Jon Lowell Hunter, of Port Charlotte.
Elizabeth Anne Frazier, of North Port, and Matthew Anthony Innello, of North Port.
Kaylyn Kristi Gilliam, of Punta Gorda, and Joseph Brendan Farley, of Punta Gorda.
Donna Sue Howell, of Englewood, and James Joseph Howell, of Englewood.
Gregory Duane Main, of Punta Gorda, and Cheryl Ann Marx, of Punta Gorda.
Kimberly Faye Berg-Olsen, of Port Charlotte, and Patrick Paul Blaney, of Port Charlotte.
Divorces
Alycia Lynn Anderson v. Thomas Packer Anderson
Roger Joyce v. Charlene Joyce
Melissa Bethani Kamin v. Glenn John Kamin
Susan Mary Kelly v. James John Kelly
Taylor Lease v. Trevor Lease
Brittney Seymour v. William Seymour
Kevon Mark Sinclair v. Darcey Renee Downing
Wojciech Grzegorz Sztejner v. Xiaoying Wu-Sztejner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.