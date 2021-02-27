Marriages

Garrett Michael Mendelson, of Port Charlotte, and Shelby Rene Moore, of Port Charlotte.

Moshe Ben-Israel Fisher, of Punta Gorda, and Brooke Daniel Chaney, of Punta Gorda.

Nicole Ann Hellriegel, of Port Orange, Florida, and Davrin Charles Van Wyk, of Port Orange, Florida.

Jabari Theodore Bedward, of Cape Coral, and Camillia Pierre, of Cape Coral.

Christopher Brett Worley, of Grand Ledge, Michigan, and Mary Ashley Miller, of Grand Ledge, Michigan.

Jenna Lea McMillan, of Winona, Minnesota, and Tyler Duane Voges, of Winona, Minnesota.

Baylee Nicole Wemhoener, of Troy, Missouri, and Daniel Richard O'Brien, of Troy, Missouri.

Joshua Ray Jones, of Scotts Hill, Tennessee, and Britney Estelle Elaine Carnell, of Scotts Hill, Tennessee.

Michael Justin Frederick, of Skowhegan, Maine, and Michaela Grace LaFlamme, of Waterville, Maine.

Joseph Lee Aaron Voelker, of North Port, and Krystal Lynn Gravel, of North Port.

Jose Alberto Gonzalez, of Cape Coral, and Marjorie Denise Velasquez Fajardo, of La Lima, Honduras. 

Raymond Spencer Thompson, of Englewood, and Barbara Ann Curtsinger, of Englewood.

Frederick Leon White, of Punta Gorda, and Courtney Mariah McPherson, of Punta Gorda.

Jacquelyn Suzanne Allgaier, of Placida, and Scott Alan Caseau, of Placida.

Brooke Marie Beaton, of Lake Suzy, and Morgan Christopher Dimascio, of Lake Suzy.

Alex Lee Shoup, of Fort Myers, and Amanda Rose Reid, of Fort Myers.

Julian Osorio, of Cape Coral, and Sofia Mayorga Castro, of Cape Coral.

Jordan Richard Watson, of Punta Gorda, and Kaitlyn Nicole Fry, of Punta Gorda.

Steven Edward Spence, of Cape Coral, and Day-na Lynn Grein, of Cape Coral.

Jose Javier Ramos, of Port Charlotte, and Wendy Lopez, of Port Charlotte.


Zachary Eric Bunnens, of Port Charlotte, and Elisabeth Clare Anderson, of Port Charlotte.

Leia Corean McCall, of Port Charlotte, and Matthew Dylan Pointer, of Port Charlotte.

Jean Michelet Antoine, of Port Charlotte, and Nazette Nestor, of Port Charlotte.

Taher Muhamed Ahmouda, of Dayton, Ohio, and Tammy Sue Ahmouda, of Englewood.

John Tyler Chandler, of Port Charlotte, and Hannah Lynn Boggess, of Port Charlotte.

Vasantha Leona Bellet, of Port Charlotte, and Jon Lowell Hunter, of Port Charlotte.

Elizabeth Anne Frazier, of North Port, and Matthew Anthony Innello, of North Port.

Kaylyn Kristi Gilliam, of Punta Gorda, and Joseph Brendan Farley, of Punta Gorda.

Donna Sue Howell, of Englewood, and James Joseph Howell, of Englewood.

Gregory Duane Main, of Punta Gorda, and Cheryl Ann Marx, of Punta Gorda.

Kimberly Faye Berg-Olsen, of Port Charlotte, and Patrick Paul Blaney, of Port Charlotte.

Divorces

Alycia Lynn Anderson v. Thomas Packer Anderson

Roger Joyce v. Charlene Joyce

Melissa Bethani Kamin v. Glenn John Kamin

Susan Mary Kelly v. James John Kelly

Taylor Lease v. Trevor Lease

Brittney Seymour v. William Seymour

Kevon Mark Sinclair v. Darcey Renee Downing

Wojciech Grzegorz Sztejner v. Xiaoying Wu-Sztejner

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments