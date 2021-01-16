Marriages
Caitlyn Louise Wallace, of Port Charlotte, and Dominic Christian Kerschner, of North Port.
Breanna Lynn Maddox, of Punta Gorda, and Faith Leigh Jane Ramirez, of Punta Gorda.
Andrew Scott Howdieshell, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Brie Anna Leigh Dunaway, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Dennis Alfred Smith, of Fairview Park, Ohio, and Barbara Ann Fraunfelder, of Fairview Park, Ohio.
Genevieve Elaine Jenkel, of Dassel, Minnesota, and Michael Scott Cornelius, of Dassel, Minnesota
Greggory Alan Beaty, of Vancouver, Washington, and Wendi Jo Beaty, of Vancouver, Washington.
Kevin Bryce Pieper, of Punta Gorda, and Ashley Kay McBride, of Punta Gorda.
Michaela Taylor Brooks, of Punta Gorda, and Joshua Martin Brunner, of Punta Gorda.
Hailey Michelle Bennett, of North Port, and Jeraby Glenn Bostic, of North Port.
Michelle Renee Mandly, of Livermore, California, and Shawn Thomas Allen, of Punta Gorda.
Joseph John Ventre, of Port Charlotte, and Erika Jo Salerno, of Port Charlotte.
Samantha Lee Roqueplot, of Rotonda West, and Sergio Scheiker, of Rotonda West.
Hannah Malynn Brown, Venus, Florida, and Samuel Tyler Jenkins, of Venus, Florida.
James Nelson Davis, of Port Charlotte, and Nicole Rita Smith, of Port Charlotte.
Alison Kay Hall, of Punta Gorda, and John Anthony Devincenzo, of Punta Gorda.
Jane Ann Dykes, of Venice, and George Williams Hedger, of Venice.
Elizabeth Rachel Brown, of Punta Gorda, and George Benedict Walla, of Punta Gorda.
Jonathan Leon Lambert, of Punta Gorda, and Margaret Elizabeth McKeith, of Punta Gorda.
Tyler James Goff, of Punta Gorda, and Riley Marie Caylor, of Punta Gorda.
Jason Wade Nickle, of Punta Gorda, and Crystal Lee Voris, of Punta Gorda.
Taylore Celestine Doherty, of North Port, and John William Estill, of North Port.
Catherine Louise Ragaini, of North Port, and Joseph Anthony Milano, of North Port.
Linda Sue Sklar, of Punta Gorda, and Ronald Douglas Tarpley, of Punta Gorda.
Scott Steven Gray, of Port Charlotte, and Taylor Marie Lamar, of Port Charlotte.
Thomas Gilbert Floyd, of Port Charlotte, and Yuliya Gatalyak, of Port Charlotte.
Krystal Lynn Stonis, of Punta Gorda, and Cody Brian Comstock, of Punta Gorda.
Divorces
Catherine Ann Carney v. Thomas Leo Carney
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.