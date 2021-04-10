Marriages
Anthony Rudolph Valentino, Fort Myers, and Kristie Paar Mace, of Fort Myers.
Jeffrey Lee Scott, of Port Charlotte, and Amber Nicole Williams, of Port Charlotte.
Jennifer Lynn Coudret, of Garden City, Michigan, and Sean Matthew Rutherford, of Garden City, Michigan.
Richard David Godfrey, of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, and Stacy Lee Robinson, of Pewaukee, Wisconsin.
Cari Liz Fults, of Davidson, North Carolina, and Levi Robert Devore, of Davidson, North Carolina.
Haley Marie Bork, of Naperville, Illinois, and Brian Casey Schultz, of Naperville, Illinois.
Sherry Zylman, of Kentwood, Michigan, and Matthew Harrison Morse, of Kentwood, Michigan.
Brittany Ann Mielke, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Nickolas Ross Kendall, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Josh Allan Newman, of Port Charlotte, and Faith Anne Jacobson, of Port Charlotte.
Stephen Ralph Crank, of Punta Gorda, and Judith Ann Arnold, of Punta Gorda.
Jeanne Elizabeth Lese, of Punta Gorda, and Vincent Kelley Grafton, of Punta Gorda.
James Brian Daut, of Punta Gorda, and Kathryn Anna Groth, of Punta Gorda.
Zach Ryan Brinkerhoff, of Port Charlotte, and Brittany Dawn Roberts, of Punta Gorda.
Suleyka Sarai Lopez Louis, of Lehigh Acres, and Darlens Colagene, of Lehigh Acres.
Deborah Elizabeth Faro, of Englewood, and James Andrew Jacobs, of Englewood.
Jessica Diaz Regalado, of Port Charlotte, and Reinier Garcia Martinez, of Port Charlotte.
Antonio Tyson Wade, of Port Charlotte, and Shyanne Rose Ferrell Lynch, of Port Charlotte.
Michael Lee Dietz, of North Port, and Stacy Ann Leavitt, of North Port.
Krystal Anne Antoine, of North Port, and Isaiah Karter Clark, of North Port.
Roberta Savio, of Punta Gorda, and Tracey Leigh Steiner, of Punta Gorda.
Candace Christina Lynde, of Fort Myers, and Andrew James Fox, of Fort Myers.
Phillip Anthony Alexander Hue, of Rotonda West, and Pamela Lynn Clements, of Rotonda West.
Elizabeth Christina Brown, of Port Charlotte, and James Howard George, of Port Charlotte.
Luckner Bellevue, of Punta Gorda, and Gerline Gedeon, of Punta Gorda.
Phillip Glenn Garmon, of Englewood, and Estefany Jimenez, of Englewood.
Jennifer Sheryle Bessette, of North Port, and Vanessa Depina, of North Port.
Katherine Cruz, of North Port, and John Al Cristina, of Punta Gorda.
Elizabeth Ann McElwain, of Port Charlotte, and Levi Benjamin Weaver, of Port Charlotte.
Christopher Robert LaPointe, of Port Charlotte, and Tessa Evon Churchill, of Port Charlotte.
Divorces
None received.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.