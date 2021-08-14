Marriages

Christopher Michael McClain, of Lake Suzy, and Melissa Marie Scribner, of Woodstock, Virginia.

Richard Thomas Evans, of Eureka, Missouri, and Karen Ann Eilermann, of St. Louis, Missouri.

Sabrina Breanne Garceau, of Boscawen, New Hampshire, and Joshua Greg Sutherland, of Boscawen, New Hampshire.

Sonja Anna Wolbert, of Punta Gorda, and Andrew Steven Finkelstein, of Punta Gorda.

Melissa Rose Blayman, of Rotonda West, and Terri Marie Rosen, of Rotonda West.

Lisa Anne Wittig, of Port Charlotte, and Philip George Gobert, of Port Charlotte.

Antonio Carlo Barros, of Punta Gorda, and Nicole Ann Grohosky, of Punta Gorda.

Ankura Kanu Patel, of Sarasota, and Kevin Dixit Kadakia, of Sarasota.

Carey Jeanette Martin, of Arcadia, and Jody Duwayne Whidden, of Arcadia.

Carroll Redick Anderson, of North Port, and Teresa Lynn Mings, of North Port.


Donna Marie Provau, of North Port, and Linton Taylor Clarkson, of North Port.

Cody James Price, of Punta Gorda, and Carly Kayleen Demerse, of Punta Gorda.

Horace Richard Wilder, of Punta Gorda, and Kelly Annette Wetzler, of Punta Gorda.

Jeffrey Allen Wendoll, of Englewood, and Katrina Mae Speek, of Englewood.

Richard Alan East, of Punta Gorda, and Katherine Ann Hemming, of Punta Gorda.

Jennifer Lynn Sanders, of North Port, and Joshua Richard Pare, of North Port.

Curtis Neal Cox, of Port Charlotte, and Deborah Lee Perry, of Port Charlotte.

Blake James Watkins, of Port Charlotte, and Jo Meshell Hollis, of Port Charlotte.

James Richard Strauss, of North Port, and Chassity Rene Taylor, of North Port.

Divorces

Robert Trotta v. Laura Trotta

