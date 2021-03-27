Marriages
Patrick Michael Keefe, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and Kimberly Arwen Fox, of Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Michael Allen Harrington, of Ottoville, Ohio, and Nancy Ann Beining, of Ottoville, Ohio.
Fred J. Lynn, of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, and Karen Ann Gosselin, of Kennett Square Pennsylvania.
Andrew Scott Aguiar, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, and Michelle Lynn Carter, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.
Louis Gibson Head, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Jenny Lynn Moore, of Phoenix, Arizona.
Baron Anthony Peters, of North Fort Myers, and Danielle Brook Rummans, of North Fort Myers.
Kevin Dale Alvey, of Port Charlotte, and Anthony David Linder, of Port Charlotte.
Lisa Ann Poulin, of Punta Gorda, and Scott William Marshall, of Punta Gorda.
Helen Costa, of Port Charlotte, and Darnel Jean Antoine, of Port Charlotte.
Nicolas Ambrose Mamalis, of Port Charlotte, and Kaitlyn Ro Corzilius, of Port Charlotte.
Michael Peter Isaia, of Punta Gorda, and Patra Petroongrad, of Punta Gorda.
Megan Mae Spry, of Port Charlotte, and Richard Torres, of Port Charlotte.
Brian Thomas McFarland, of Port Charlotte, and Jill Marie Lee, of Port Charlotte.
Louise Ann DeBoer, of Englewood, and James Jeremiah Hummon, of Englewood.
Michael Wayne Frensley, of North Fort Myers, and Joyce Mary Corsi, of North Fort Myers.
Stephen Anthony Nazzaro, of North Fort Myers, and Vanessa Faith Chapman, of Port Charlotte.
Frank Seymour Larsen, of Punta Gorda, and Laura Dene Crowell, of Punta Gorda.
Clinton Tyler Norris, of Punta Gorda, and Kimberly Michelle Monaco, of Punta Gorda.
Michael Beriah Flynn, of Port Charlotte, and Lori Jean Curione, of Port Charlotte.
Ellyce Danielle Thomas, of North Port, and Benjamin Wayne Palmiter, of North Port.
Ray Allen Goggans, of North Port, and Stephanie Darlene Bailey, of North Port.
Rose Marie Reyes, of Port Charlotte, and William Oran Berger, of Port Charlotte.
Eric Joseph Vazquez, of Punta Gorda, and Nichole Marie Cotte, of Punta Gorda.
Adam Wayne Ross, of Port Charlotte, and Kirsten Nicole Wagner, of Port Charlotte.
Kelly Ann Shannon, of Port Charlotte, and Randy Andy Greene, of Punta Gorda.
Jesse James Hayes, of Port Charlotte, and Amanda Marie Irving, of Port Charlotte.
Jacob Scott Trujillo, of Cape Coral, and Bethany Torres, of Cape Coral.
Krystal Lea Bannister Delegal, of Port Charlotte, and Neil Richard Kroll, of Port Charlotte.
Ruth Suarez, of Punta Gorda, and Ernesto Sierra Jr., of Punta Gorda.
Theresa Marie Roberts, of Venice, and James David Caudill, of Venice.
Angela Nionakis, of Port Charlotte, and Thomas John Bobotas, of Port Charlotte.
Tania Yanez Santillan, of Arcadia, and Eduardo Lugo, of Arcadia.
Nicole Gina Harty, of Port Charlotte, and Lawrence Michael Perna, of Port Charlotte.
James Robert Baisden, of Cape Coral, and Brian Ian Kerr, of Cape Coral.
Divorces
Ashley Noelle Harrison Allen v. Hunter Scott Allen
Steven Biase v. Desiree Biase
Ursula Angelika Birkle-Henle v. Robert Eugen Henle
Sarah M. Blaich v. Dustin Blaich
Brenda Jane Bode v. Joseph Theodore Bode
Kayla R. Boyette v. Daniel L. Boyette
David Jere Copeland v. Terry Anne Copeland
Krisy Del Campo v. Marcus Del Campo
Donald C. Dobbins v. Kimberly K. Dobbins
Jerry Lavern Dortch v. Deborah Lynn Tucker-Dortch
Emily Edwards v. Lawren Edwards
Mark Allan Erickson v. Dawn M. Erickson
Sandra Gaw v. Brian Gaw
Brittany Graham v. Lavontaye Graham
Tamitha Lee Gruber (nee Jones) v. Allen Douglas Gruber
Danielle Lyn Gulick v. Robert Hewitt
Paige Marie Hamon v. Joshua James Hamon
Scott Honeycutt v. Gail Honeycutt
Joseph Hopkins v. Enchantra Meade
Brent A. Hughes v. Crystal Marie Hughes
Lauren Hulihan v. Shamus R. Hulihan
Kathleen Joy Jackson v. William Louis Jackson III
Natalie Gail Jones v. Robert Todd Jones Sr.
Shawn P. Jones v. Rosa M. Jones
Deborah L. May v. Robert A. May
Suzanne McManaman v. Lance McManaman
Heber D. Mercado Nunez v. Maria De Lourdes Martinez Martinez
Trudi-Ann Sherwood Miller v. Charles Fred Miller
Wendy Neiderhiser v. Kathryn Smith
Thomas Wylie Noone v. Terry Ann Smith
Tammy Lynn Ormsbee v. Tyrone Dea Ormsbee
Lisa Jean Pellegrino v. Anthony T. Pellegrino
Debora L. Perry v. William Perry III
Louise Peters v. David Lewis Peters
David Pursley v. Jessica Pursley
Carmen D. Sanz v. Terry L. J. Sanz
Jeremy Speakman v. Nicole Speakman
Kim Stegall v. Nelson Stegall
Charles R. Taylor v. Jenny L. Taylor
Andrew Walls v. Danielle Phillips
Marty R. Wensel v. Dana M. Burns-Wensel
William Wood v. Laurie Wood
Sandra Elizabeth Young v. Robert Young
