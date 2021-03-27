Marriages

Patrick Michael Keefe, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and Kimberly Arwen Fox, of Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Michael Allen Harrington, of Ottoville, Ohio, and Nancy Ann Beining, of Ottoville, Ohio.

Fred J. Lynn, of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, and Karen Ann Gosselin, of Kennett Square Pennsylvania.

Andrew Scott Aguiar, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, and Michelle Lynn Carter, of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania.

Louis Gibson Head, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Jenny Lynn Moore, of Phoenix, Arizona.

Baron Anthony Peters, of North Fort Myers, and Danielle Brook Rummans, of North Fort Myers.

Kevin Dale Alvey, of Port Charlotte, and Anthony David Linder, of Port Charlotte. 

Lisa Ann Poulin, of Punta Gorda, and Scott William Marshall, of Punta Gorda.

Helen Costa, of Port Charlotte, and Darnel Jean Antoine, of Port Charlotte.

Nicolas Ambrose Mamalis, of Port Charlotte, and Kaitlyn Ro Corzilius, of Port Charlotte.

Michael Peter Isaia, of Punta Gorda, and Patra Petroongrad, of Punta Gorda.

Megan Mae Spry, of Port Charlotte, and Richard Torres, of Port Charlotte.

Brian Thomas McFarland, of Port Charlotte, and Jill Marie Lee, of Port Charlotte.

Louise Ann DeBoer, of Englewood, and James Jeremiah Hummon, of Englewood.

Michael Wayne Frensley, of North Fort Myers, and Joyce Mary Corsi, of North Fort Myers.

Stephen Anthony Nazzaro, of North Fort Myers, and Vanessa Faith Chapman, of Port Charlotte.

Frank Seymour Larsen, of Punta Gorda, and Laura Dene Crowell, of Punta Gorda.

Clinton Tyler Norris, of Punta Gorda, and Kimberly Michelle Monaco, of Punta Gorda.

Michael Beriah Flynn, of Port Charlotte, and Lori Jean Curione, of Port Charlotte.

Ellyce Danielle Thomas, of North Port, and Benjamin Wayne Palmiter, of North Port.

Ray Allen Goggans, of North Port, and Stephanie Darlene Bailey, of North Port.

Rose Marie Reyes, of Port Charlotte, and William Oran Berger, of Port Charlotte.

Eric Joseph Vazquez, of Punta Gorda, and Nichole Marie Cotte, of Punta Gorda.

Adam Wayne Ross, of Port Charlotte, and Kirsten Nicole Wagner, of Port Charlotte.

Kelly Ann Shannon, of Port Charlotte, and Randy Andy Greene, of Punta Gorda.

Jesse James Hayes, of Port Charlotte, and Amanda Marie Irving, of Port Charlotte.

Jacob Scott Trujillo, of Cape Coral, and Bethany Torres, of Cape Coral.

Krystal Lea Bannister Delegal, of Port Charlotte, and Neil Richard Kroll, of Port Charlotte.

Ruth Suarez, of Punta Gorda, and Ernesto Sierra Jr., of Punta Gorda.

Theresa Marie Roberts, of Venice, and James David Caudill, of Venice.

Angela Nionakis, of Port Charlotte, and Thomas John Bobotas, of Port Charlotte.

Tania Yanez Santillan, of Arcadia, and Eduardo Lugo, of Arcadia.

Nicole Gina Harty, of Port Charlotte, and Lawrence Michael Perna, of Port Charlotte.

James Robert Baisden, of Cape Coral, and Brian Ian Kerr, of Cape Coral.

Divorces

Ashley Noelle Harrison Allen v. Hunter Scott Allen

Steven Biase v. Desiree Biase

Ursula Angelika Birkle-Henle v. Robert Eugen Henle

Sarah M. Blaich v. Dustin Blaich


Brenda Jane Bode v. Joseph Theodore Bode

Kayla R. Boyette v. Daniel L. Boyette

David Jere Copeland v. Terry Anne Copeland

Krisy Del Campo v. Marcus Del Campo

Donald C. Dobbins v. Kimberly K. Dobbins

Jerry Lavern Dortch v. Deborah Lynn Tucker-Dortch

Emily Edwards v. Lawren Edwards

Mark Allan Erickson v. Dawn M. Erickson

Sandra Gaw v. Brian Gaw

Brittany Graham v. Lavontaye Graham

Tamitha Lee Gruber (nee Jones) v. Allen Douglas Gruber 

Danielle Lyn Gulick v. Robert Hewitt

Paige Marie Hamon v. Joshua James Hamon

Scott Honeycutt v. Gail Honeycutt

Joseph Hopkins v. Enchantra Meade

Brent A. Hughes v. Crystal Marie Hughes

Lauren Hulihan v. Shamus R. Hulihan

Kathleen Joy Jackson v. William Louis Jackson III

Natalie Gail Jones v. Robert Todd Jones Sr.

Shawn P. Jones v. Rosa M. Jones

Deborah L. May v. Robert A. May

Suzanne McManaman v. Lance McManaman

Heber D. Mercado Nunez v. Maria De Lourdes Martinez Martinez

Trudi-Ann Sherwood Miller v. Charles Fred Miller

Wendy Neiderhiser v. Kathryn Smith

Thomas Wylie Noone v. Terry Ann Smith

Tammy Lynn Ormsbee v. Tyrone Dea Ormsbee

Lisa Jean Pellegrino v. Anthony T. Pellegrino

Debora L. Perry v. William Perry III

Louise Peters v. David Lewis Peters

David Pursley v. Jessica Pursley

Carmen D. Sanz v. Terry L. J. Sanz

Jeremy Speakman v. Nicole Speakman

Kim Stegall v. Nelson Stegall

Charles R. Taylor v. Jenny L. Taylor

Andrew Walls v. Danielle Phillips

Marty R. Wensel v. Dana M. Burns-Wensel

William Wood v. Laurie Wood

Sandra Elizabeth Young v. Robert Young

