Marriages
Justin James Deleo, of Port Charlotte, and Kelsey Marie Keyer, of Port Charlotte.
Robyn Marie Bianconi, of Port Charlotte, and Joseph Roy Shirley, of Port Charlotte.
Bruce Martin Campbell, of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Angel Lee Thurston, of Marshalltown, Iowa.
Joshua Edward Rozicki, of North Tonawanda, New York, and Annamarie Elizabeth McClure, of North Tonawanda, New York.
Ryan James Isbell, of Ballwin, Missouri, and Catherine Marie Jacobs, of Ballwin, Missouri.
Daniel Mark Hines, of Cumming, Georgia, and Christine Marie Reid, of Blauvelt, New York.
Jordan James Johnson, of Washington, Illinois, and Melissa Joy Garfield, of Washington, Illinois.
Jeffrey Shane Perkins, of Corinth, Kentucky, and Valerie Joy True, of Corinth, Kentucky.
Michael Cabot Mandall, of Surprise, Arizona, and Claire Robinson, of Longstanton, England.
Chicody Ray Mays, of Spokane Valley, Washington, and Nina Petrovna Zidrashko, of Spokane Valley, Washington.
Cara Ann McGuirk, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Carey Martin McLaughlin, of Louisville, Kentucky.
Michael David Young, of Newnan, Georgia, and Misty Dawn Evans, of Newnan, Georgia.
Ethan David Aiosa, of Punta Gorda, and Victoria Vianne Mazy, of Punta Gorda.
Randolph Craig Raucci, of Port Charlotte, and Christine Marie McKee, of Port Charlotte.
Alfred E. Emanuel Joseph Lewis, of Port Charlotte, and Violet Maud Haye, of Port Charlotte.
Beverly Jean Peterson, of Punta Gorda, and Kent Merle Hassler, of Punta Gorda.
Andrew Robert Wince, of Port Charlotte, and Sarah Anne Miller, of Port Charlotte.
Per Olov Liljesater, of Rotonda West, and Diana Kathleen Sherrick, of Rotonda West.
Linda Marie Thon, of Punta Gorda, and Everette Andrew Garrick, of Port Charlotte.
Michelle Elizabeth Lawrence, of Arcadia, and Christopher Milton Seekings, of Punta Gorda.
Joan Alice Paton, of Port Charlotte, and Robert Alan Hertner, of Port Charlotte.
Emily Ann Bunner, of Port Charlotte, and Chad Chauncelor Kalmbach, of Port Charlotte.
Jenna Michelle Sodowski, of Punta Gorda, and Jason Christopher King, of Punta Gorda.
David Lee Manning, of Port Charlotte, and Jessica Diane Clark, of Port Charlotte.
Laura Kathleen Flumerfelt, of Punta Gorda, and Edward Jacob Brethauer, of Punta Gorda.
Dean James Calitri, of Englewood, and Emily Ann Stublen, of Englewood.
Bernard Matthew Shenal, of Port Charlotte, and Joan Irene Waggoner, of Bradenton.
John William Simmons, of Punta Gorda, and Lori Kay Ondersma, of Punta Gorda.
Paul Douglas Leonard, of Englewood, and Heidi Lynn Peterson, of Englewood.
Divorces
Stephanie Allen v. Brian Keith Herndon
Trevias Antron Amos v. Elise Amos
Kemoya Calvert v. Carlos O. Calvert
Rebeca Daniel v. Marie M. Louizaire
Heather M. Dilena v. Matthew P. Dilena
Chrystalyn N. Duquette-Nacua v. Kenneth J. Nacua
Kari Lynn Hines v. Phillip Clyde Hines
Raymond E. Kester v. Emina Y. Kester
Melissa Rae Laclaire v. Timothy James Laclaire II
Wilgens Oxilien v. Bernita Gouraige
James H. Piacitelli v. Michaelle M. Piacitelli
Kyle Robert Queior v. Tesla Renee Queior
Jennifer Roberson v. John Roberson
Sharon H. Rosier v. Michael Henry Rosier
Antonio Alfred Suares III v. Judith Ann Mackay
Megan Ward v. Michael V. Ward
