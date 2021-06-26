Marriages

Justin James Deleo, of Port Charlotte, and Kelsey Marie Keyer, of Port Charlotte.

Robyn Marie Bianconi, of Port Charlotte, and Joseph Roy Shirley, of Port Charlotte.

Bruce Martin Campbell, of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Angel Lee Thurston, of Marshalltown, Iowa.

Joshua Edward Rozicki, of North Tonawanda, New York, and Annamarie Elizabeth McClure, of North Tonawanda, New York.

Ryan James Isbell, of Ballwin, Missouri, and Catherine Marie Jacobs, of Ballwin, Missouri.

Daniel Mark Hines, of Cumming, Georgia, and Christine Marie Reid, of Blauvelt, New York.

Jordan James Johnson, of Washington, Illinois, and Melissa Joy Garfield, of Washington, Illinois.

Jeffrey Shane Perkins, of Corinth, Kentucky, and Valerie Joy True, of Corinth, Kentucky.

Michael Cabot Mandall, of Surprise, Arizona, and Claire Robinson, of Longstanton, England.

Chicody Ray Mays, of Spokane Valley, Washington, and Nina Petrovna Zidrashko, of Spokane Valley, Washington.

Cara Ann McGuirk, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Carey Martin McLaughlin, of Louisville, Kentucky.

Michael David Young, of Newnan, Georgia, and Misty Dawn Evans, of Newnan, Georgia.

Ethan David Aiosa, of Punta Gorda, and Victoria Vianne Mazy, of Punta Gorda.

Randolph Craig Raucci, of Port Charlotte, and Christine Marie McKee, of Port Charlotte.

Alfred E. Emanuel Joseph Lewis, of Port Charlotte, and Violet Maud Haye, of Port Charlotte.

Beverly Jean Peterson, of Punta Gorda, and Kent Merle Hassler, of Punta Gorda.

Andrew Robert Wince, of Port Charlotte, and Sarah Anne Miller, of Port Charlotte.

Per Olov Liljesater, of Rotonda West, and Diana Kathleen Sherrick, of Rotonda West.

Linda Marie Thon, of Punta Gorda, and Everette Andrew Garrick, of Port Charlotte.

Michelle Elizabeth Lawrence, of Arcadia, and Christopher Milton Seekings, of Punta Gorda.

Joan Alice Paton, of Port Charlotte, and Robert Alan Hertner, of Port Charlotte.

Emily Ann Bunner, of Port Charlotte, and Chad Chauncelor Kalmbach, of Port Charlotte.

Jenna Michelle Sodowski, of Punta Gorda, and Jason Christopher King, of Punta Gorda.


David Lee Manning, of Port Charlotte, and Jessica Diane Clark, of Port Charlotte.

Laura Kathleen Flumerfelt, of Punta Gorda, and Edward Jacob Brethauer, of Punta Gorda.

Dean James Calitri, of Englewood, and Emily Ann Stublen, of Englewood.

Bernard Matthew Shenal, of Port Charlotte, and Joan Irene Waggoner, of Bradenton.

John William Simmons, of Punta Gorda, and Lori Kay Ondersma, of Punta Gorda.

Paul Douglas Leonard, of Englewood, and Heidi Lynn Peterson, of Englewood.

Divorces

Stephanie Allen v. Brian Keith Herndon

Trevias Antron Amos v. Elise Amos

Kemoya Calvert v. Carlos O. Calvert

Rebeca Daniel v. Marie M. Louizaire

Heather M. Dilena v. Matthew P. Dilena

Chrystalyn N. Duquette-Nacua v. Kenneth J. Nacua

Kari Lynn Hines v. Phillip Clyde Hines

Raymond E. Kester v. Emina Y. Kester

Melissa Rae Laclaire v. Timothy James Laclaire II

Wilgens Oxilien v. Bernita Gouraige

James H. Piacitelli v. Michaelle M. Piacitelli

Kyle Robert Queior v. Tesla Renee Queior

Jennifer Roberson v. John Roberson

Sharon H. Rosier v. Michael Henry Rosier

Antonio Alfred Suares III v. Judith Ann Mackay

Megan Ward v. Michael V. Ward

