Marriages

James Christopher Cooper, of Port Charlotte, and Jennifer Joyce Kennedy, of Port Charlotte.

Mary Elizabeth Walden, of Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Jacob Alexander Strickland, of Wake Forest, North Carolina.

Adam David Salz, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Megan Anne Delaney, of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Clay Louis Yuster, of Wood Ridge, New Jersey, and Rebecca Ann Snyder, of Wood Ridge, New Jersey.

Joseph Watson Judd, of Placida, and Kathryn Rene Ginzel, of Placida.

Virginia Lee Buckley, of Punta Gorda, and Robert Michael Dean Conley, of Punta Gorda.

Richard Joseph Jordan, of Port Charlotte, and Cynthia Ann Mastrandrea, of Port Charlotte.

Matthew Clay Hession, of Punta Gorda, and Jeslynn Marie McLucas, of Punta Gorda.

Tamunotekena David Amadi, of North Miami Beach, and Nobusi Jiyane, of North Miami Beach.

Bobby Justin Nesbitt, of Punta Gorda, and Autumn Rayne Noel Pruitt, of Marion, Virginia.

Ashley Summer Vanriel, of Rotonda West, and Joshua Edward Scott, of Rotonda West.

Sheila Elizabeth Melton, of Port Charlotte, and Vince Perry Nash, of Port Charlotte.

Robyn Marie Bianconi, of Port Charlotte, and Joseph Roy Shirley, of Port Charlotte.

Hernando Enrique Espinosa, of Port Charlotte, and Josephina Espinosa, of Port Charlotte.

Jacob Lee Stockton, of Englewood, and Samantha Ann McDonough, of Englewood.

Divorces

Howard Appleby v. Yoland Appleby


Shenita Berrian v. Kenneth Berrian

Alejandra Canals v. Jesse M. Marquez

Antoine Ibrahim Dakouny v. Kelly Jo Dakouny

Giselle Diaz-Guerrero v. Alvin A. Guerrero

Mansura Shikder Fluskey v. Wayne Raul Fluskey

Juan A. Hernandez v. Daimari Hernandez

Jadelyn Kalmback v. Kayden Kalmback

Raymary Labadie v. Anderson Vil Jr.

Zindzi Sade Massiah-McPherson v. Delroy Horace McPherson

Troy Miller v. Retani A. Francis Miller

Sarah Moore v. Randall Moore

Erik David Nantz v. April Nantz

Roberto Puente v. Diana Puente

Merieme Taghi v. Ceasar Millas

Maximiliano Velasquez v. Vasty Valentina Conde-Velasquez

Amanda Vielhauer v. David S. Vielhauer

Michael Wintercorn v. Kayla Wintercorn

