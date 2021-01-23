Marriages
William Joseph McGowan, of Staten Island, New York, and Elsie Rodriguez, of Staten Island, New York.
Michele Lyn Brandt, of Elk River, Minnesota, and Chad Everett Baldwin, of Wyoming, Minnesota.
Byron Paul Muniz, of St. Louis, Missouri, and Robin Diane Scoggins, of St. Louis, Missouri.
Rhonda Lee Barber, of Norristown, Pennsylvania, and Sanford T. Hundley, of Norristown, Pennsylvania.
Jacob Ryan Harris, of Benton, Kentucky, and Kylie Jo Daugherty, of Madisonville, Kentucky.
Alexandria Beth Parry, of Granville, Ohio, and Steven Michael Mahl, of Granville, Ohio.
Muzaffer John Sanborn Engin, of Port Charlotte, and Alia Gabriella Court, of Sarasota.
Michael Gary Salerno, of North Port, and Angela Marie Piccinini, of North Port.
Lynn Ellen Garcia, of Port Charlotte, and Arthur James Brew, of Port Charlotte.
Jeremy William Knight, of Punta Gorda, and Victoria Dawn Dimascio, of Punta Gorda.
Eric Keith Gamble, of Port Charlotte, and Brianna Michelle Mount, of Port Charlotte.
John Ishkov, of Port Charlotte, and Lauren Elizabeth Ellis, of Port Charlotte.
Garrett Alan Fernandez, of Port Charlotte, and Elizabeth Gail Delizo, of Port Charlotte.
Sondra Lou Dennis, of Punta Gorda, and Eric Scott Ogden, of Punta Gorda.
Yessenia Anderson, of North Port, and Ronald Lee Cleary, of North Port.
Tristan Marc Lawrence, of Port Charlotte, and Stevi Lynn Sweeney, of Port Charlotte.
Charles Anthony Nelson, of Port Charlotte, and Janneita Deborah Ryan, of Port Charlotte.
Glenn William Lomas, of Punta Gorda, and Brandi Jean Wilmot, of Punta Gorda.
Hugh Emlyn Mascoe, of Port Charlotte, and Amanda Lynne Riley, of Port Charlotte.
Luis Edgardo Garcia, of Punta Gorda, and Xiaoying Li, of Punta Gorda.
Jenna Lee McCarthy, of Port Charlotte, and Justin Donald Pifer, of Port Charlotte.
Owen Francis Robinson, of Port Charlotte, and Wayne William Hoban, of Port Charlotte.
Steven Michael Ahlers, of Englewood, and Brittney Claire Allen, of Englewood.
Joseph Gadgad Tabora, of Punta Gorda, and Maricela Rivera, of Punta Gorda.
Justin Gregory Price, of North Port, and Winter Starr McGonigal, of North Port.
Lesa Joy Stewart, of Boca Grande, and Doyd McNeil Fletcher, of Boca Grande.
Joseph Edward Smigel, of Punta Gorda, and Laura Anne Bixby, of Punta Gorda.
Ashley Ann Buck, of Rotonda West, and Timothy Michael Deutsch, of Bradenton.
James Dennis Chaput, of Port Charlotte, and Andre Dimitri Wright, of Port Charlotte.
Cody Lane Gray, of Punta Gorda, and Caylee Alexis Keller, of Punta Gorda.
Wilma Ivette Misiak, of Port Charlotte, and Andrzej Krzysztof Misiak, of Port Charlotte.
Melissa Tracy Becker, of Port Charlotte, and Christopher Chimento, of Port Charlotte.
Divorces
Nicholas Cooper v. Jessica Cooper
Dorcey Edward Harless Jr. v. Silvana Trovato-Harless
Kristin Leigh Johnson v. Craig Patrick Wayne Smith
Marina Christine Kroeter v. Jesse Landis
Gerald Richard Lewis v. Micky Ranae Maddux
Nicole Patricia Rietveld v. Austin Martin Rietveld
Regina Stevens v. Walter Stevens
