Marriages
Kimberly Kay Wescott, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, and Joshua Michael Everhardt, of Oak Harbor, Ohio.
Renee De Pelleport Brown, New York, New York, and Cato Douglas Glover Carpenter, of New York, New York.
Stephen Philip Turmaine, of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and Wendy Margaret Cristello, of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
Albert Joseph Hauptman, of Marquette, Michigan, and Jayne Therese Hauptman, of Marquette, Michigan.
Eric Daniel Van Cuyk, of New London, Wisconsin, and Melissa Ann Melnarik, of Kewaunee, Wisconsin.
Stephen Walter Dumont, of Hampton, New Hampshire, and Ruth Alice McMahon, of Hampton, New Hampshire.
Jennifer Stephany Gomez, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and George Sotiris Vlastos, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Thomas Lee Colvin, of Chillicothe, Ohio, ,and Teresa Marie Glazer, of Chillicothe, Ohio.
Jeffrey Robert Mitchell, of North Port, and Tammy Rose Garcia, of North Port.
Patti Jean Cooper, of Port Charlotte, and Mark Allan Juza, of Port Charlotte.
Sheryl Marie Hipp, of Port Charlotte, and Tony Michael Brooks, of Port Charlotte.
Theodore Truitt Crocker, of Three Rivers, Michigan, and Lori Lynn Kelly, of Rotonda West.
Abigail Cecilia Utech, of North Port, and William Kenneth Cupp, of North Port.
Michael Patrick Pitkin, of North Port, and Maria Teresa Yens, of North Port.
Jonathan Thomas Nusbaum, of Punta Gorda, and Teresa Rose Dilena, of Lake Suzy.
Michael Frances Mullarkey, of Loris, South Carolina, and Norma Mae Demoss, of Englewood.
Whitney Ann Olund, of Port Charlotte, and Jason Wayne Romero, of Port Charlotte.
Jennifer Jo Coop, of Cape Coral, and Jorge David Moya Pereyra, of Cape Coral.
Lexie Maria Dacruz, of Punta Gorda, and Jeremy Ramsey Wilson, of Punta Gorda.
Kelley Allison Baxter, of Punta Gorda, and Charles Edward Munsell II, of Punta Gorda.
Russell Earl Warren, of Englewood, and Diana Tim Smith, of Placida.
Beronica Mirella Castaneda, of Fort Myers, and Michael Ray Crist, of Fort Myers.
Sean Patrick Miller, of Port Charlotte, and Genny Janeth Paredes Gonzales, of Port Charlotte.
Jeffrey Rene Riffo Calixto, of Punta Gorda, and Edit Ballai, of Punta Gorda.
Divorces
Irma Jean Boussicot v. Jean Romeo Boussicot
Paul Cook v. Cibeth Cook
Jennifer Dunphy v. Robert Dunphy
Leah McNew v. Richard Dean McNew
Kip Murphy v. Cynthia Jo Murphy
Michael Perry v. Sheila Perry
Yami Rodriguez Salarichs v. Manuel Jesus Chan Ruiz
Shawn T. Shepard v. Corine Robinson
Debora L. Whitlock v. Joshua W. Whitlock
