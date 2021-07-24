Marriages

John Christian Yater, of Hamilton, Ohio, and Brandi Suzanne Lyons, of Hamilton, Ohio.

Lillian Fay McFall, of Muncie, Indiana, and John Lemoyne Carroll, of Alexandria, Indiana.

Rebecca Rachel Lazarus Henshaw, of Port Charlotte, and Jarrod Daniel Newsome, of Port Charlotte.

Sean Eric Otterson, of Punta Gorda, and Laura Valerie Posenato, of Punta Gorda.

Troy Lavern Gank, of Port Charlotte, and Anna Kulichenko, of Port Charlotte.

Virginia Florence Good, of Venice, and Royce Buczek, of Punta Gorda.

Thuc Minh Le, of Port Charlotte, and Huong Thi Dao, of Port Charlotte.

Zachary Connor Meade, of Port Charlotte, and Taylor Brooke Whiteside, of Port Charlotte.

Doreen Ann Kelley, of Port Charlotte, and Jack Rondell Lytle, of Port Charlotte.

Michael Kenneth Ferrara, of Englewood, and Mary Roseann Rollinger, of Englewood.

Tiffany Lynn Holbine, of North Port, and Edward Kenneth Campbell, of Port Charlotte.

Shane Michael James Drake, of Port Charlotte, and Stacy Renee Azzolina, of Port Charlotte.

Michael Joseph De Cristoforo, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, and Lori Ann LePore, of Port Charlotte.


Brittany Morgan Graham, of Punta Gorda, and Harold Bernard Wesley, of Punta Gorda.

Kaci Sue Carter, of Punta Gorda, and Anthony Christopher Brito, of Punta Gorda.

Madayanlis Talon, of Cape Coral, and Ramon Eduardo Garcia, of Cape Coral.

Johnny Alton Chamberlain, of Port Charlotte, and Kimberly Ann Campbell, of Port Charlotte.

Nicole Andrea Maria Mosser, of Englewood, and Craig Michael Heil, of Englewood.

Michael Gregory Price, of Port Charlotte, and Audrey MacClellan, of Port Charlotte.

David Stanley Amidon, of Punta Gorda, and Sally Ann Kroon, of Punta Gorda.

Robert Ryan Robach, of Port Charlotte, and Morgan Hope Stephens, of Port Charlotte.

Lindel Foster Blake, of Port Charlotte, and Oshea Sheena Duggan, of Port Charlotte.

Troy Anthony Taapken, of Lakeland, Florida, and Shawna Marie Vetter, of Manito, Illinois.

Divorces

Tiffany L. Johnson v. Donald E.J. Johnson

Celenis Vazquez Collazo v. Melving U. Fresse Cortes

