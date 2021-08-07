Marriages

Michael George Petgrave, of Port Charlotte, and Damclin Louise Gayle, of Port Charlotte.

Jesse Lee Goodwin, of Bokeelia, and Rachel Urbelis, of Bokeelia.

Gustavo Lara Garcia, of Port Charlotte, and Maria De Los Rayos Casas Franco, of Port Charlotte.

Erin Elizabeth Glayzer, of Punta Gorda, and Antonio Jose Doncel Pena, of Punta Gorda.

Roger J. Dumas, of Englewood, and Lorraine Qunn, of Englewood.

Jonathan Scotland Crawley, of Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina, and Denise Lozano, of Punta Gorda.

Karen Mary Grimsley, of Punta Gorda, and Thomas Banda, of Punta Gorda.

Shanelle Raeann Lowe, of Port Charlotte, and Richard Anthony Cooper, of Port Charlotte.

James Alan Beck, of North Fort Myers, and Judy Ann Booth, of North Fort Myers.

Michelle Renee Murray, of Englewood, and Robert Clay Webster, of Port Charlotte.

Hobert Wayne Humphrey, of Port Charlotte, and Cindy Kay Salvanorich, of Port Charlotte.

Benjamin Christopher Noland, of Port Charlotte, and Justina Marie Calhoun, of Port Charlotte.

Luke Connor Westcott, of Vero Beach, Florida, and Alyssa Lee McGarity, of Punta Gorda.

William Heraclio Ruiz, of Punta Gorda, and Gina Marie Ruiz, of Port Charlotte.

Kimberlee Ann Bacon, of North Port, and Stephen Louis Gaston, of North Port.

Megan Lynn Leneave, of Lake Wales, and Ashley Nicole Barnett, of Port Charlotte.


Divorces

Lynnara Bown v. John Bown

Alexis Ann Bright v. Samuel Dustin Knight.

Laura Decaria v. Gilbert Louimare

Britni Dodge v. Matthew Dodge

Jesse Lee Driggers v. Vanissa Flick-Driggers

Larry Mark Geller v. Kathi Sue Kuhnert

Danny Goodman v. Sharon Ann Goodman

David M. Herzog v. Kathy G. Herzog

Amanda C. Landron v. Anthony E. Brumfield

Nair Mahesh Narendranathan v. Gina Narendranathan

Amiee Nazworth v. Kevin Nazworth

Paula Dana Negron v. Jose Modesto Negron

Adriana Sofia Monserrat Rangel Cadengo v. Jose Luis Mena

Josefina Acosta Riveria v. Carlos Munoz

Rheena Amy Russell v. Garrett Dean Lowell Russell

Saleena Dayle Wagner v. John Charles Wagner

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments