Most federal, state and local government offices and schools will be closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here’s what may or may not be affected by the holiday.
Charlotte County
Utilities: closed. You can still pay your bill at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (select Utilities in the Popular Links). You can also pay your bill by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.
Garbage for county and Punta Gorda customers: No change in collection. Both transfer stations will be closed. The Zemel Road Landfill will be open.
Mid-County Regional Library: open for browsing and curbside service.
Port Charlotte Public Library, Englewood Charlotte Public Library and Punta Gorda Charlotte Library: closed.
Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park: closed.
J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park: closed.
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, Tringali Park Recreation Center, Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center, Centennial Park Recreation Center and Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center: closed.
South County Regional Park Recreation Center: open.
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool, Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool and Centennial Park Pool: closed.
South County Regional Park Pool: open.
Charlotte County Transit: closed.
Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office: closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com.
Sarasota County
Garbage for county and North Port customers: No change in collection.
Regular bus services and the Siesta Key Breeze: normal hours.
Sarasota County’s and the Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis: open. The Chemical Collection Center, and Re-Uz-It Shop, both located at 8750 Bee Ridge Road remain closed due to COVID-19.
Sarasota County’s chemical collection center at 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice: closed.
Libraries and Historical Resources’ branches and office: closed.
Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources recreation centers and the Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range: closed.
For more information, call 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
