VENICE — Mary Erickson will be partnering with Joy Mahler at Big Brothers & Big Sisters of the Sun Coast to raise funds for the organization.
They are hosting an Open Patio and Studio Tour from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at Erickson’s home and studio at 216 Palermo Place in Venice.
40% of all sales and 100% of the proceeds of a raffled Mary Erickson painting will be given directly to BBBS of the Sun Coast.
New paintings will be on display outside on the patio, which leads into the studio.
“I will also be donating an original painting of a local scene for the Bigs’ online auction in March. All (100%) of the proceeds will benefit BBBS.”
Guests should enter through the patio gates from Riviera Street. Ericson’s home and gallery are on the corner of Palermo and Riviera.
Assorted chocolates and champagne will be offered. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to for the safety of all as the pandemic continues.
To donate to BBBS online, go to: bbbssun.org/donate-online/
To learn more about Mary Erickson and her works, go to: maryericksonart.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.