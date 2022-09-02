NORTH PORT — Although the Rev. Thomas Carzon didn't know Mary Jane Hayes, he understood her heart for helping children.
Carzon presided at a Mass honoring Hayes. Hayes moved to North Port with her husband, Michael, in 1977. She worked in real estate for nearly 30 years but was best known as being like a grandmother to many.
She died on July 12. She was 78.
Carzon replaced the Rev. Pat Organ, the pastor who spent nearly 32 years at San Pedro Catholic Church, after he died in June.
Carzon said he'd only been in North Port for a month. Therefore he didn't get the chance to meet Hayes. But he learned she taught children's catechism classes to hundreds of children at San Pedro Church. She helped educate children about Jesus, he said.
"Mary Jane trusted the Lord's words," he said. "Jesus said 'And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.' Mary Jane touched the lives of children. I can see by her family and friends presence here today that God holds that in his heart."
Carzon said toward the end of her life, Hayes suffered early-onset Alzheimer's disease.
Although she didn't always remember everyone, she recognized family members and close friends.
"We are children of God," Carzon said. "As His children, when it comes to forgiveness of our sins, God has dementia. Once He forgives us of our sins, He forgets them. We often don't forgive and forget when someone sins against us. We like to play it over in our head, but God, He doesn't hold our sins against us. God forgives them, and they are gone."
Hayes was well known in North Port. She was a foster parent and member of the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren group in North Port.
Carzon prayed with Hayes' family and friends during the Mass and outside in the memorial garden area. He thanked the family for sharing Mary Jane's dedication to children and her legacy.
