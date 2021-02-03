ENGLEWOOD — Remembering veterans and health care workers during the pandemic is just one of the reasons Mary Smedly topped the list of those voting for Realtor of the Year for the Englewood Area Board of Realtors.
Smedly organized Realtors to deliver meals to health care workers at Englewood Community Hospital and nursing facilities through the Health Care Heroes program. Then she asked others to help send cards to veterans.
“Mary is such a wonderful person who is so deserving and has a heart of gold,” said Dianne Clark, CEO of Englewood Area Board Of Realtors.
“She brought the Health Care Heroes to Englewood. She assigned Realtor teams like Kathy Damewood to help donate the food. She coordinated drive-by events to acknowledge veterans and tell them they are cared about during the pandemic. She toasted health care workers online to let them know she cared. She’s got a truly great spirit.”
Clark said EABOR members submit nominations for Realtor of the Year. The board consists of past winners. Smedley won the award.
“I’m humbled,” said Smedley, manager broker who joined Michael Saunders & Company in 2013 in Englewood.
At the local Michael Saunders office, Smedley’s pleased there’s 100% participation, including all agents and staff, in the Michael Saunders Company Foundation. These Realtors pick a charity to sponsor and help with mini-grants. Recently, Smedley announced fellow Realtor Mitch Mesenburg’s nominee, Holly’s Hope, was given $2,500 from the foundation to launch a support program for first responders in crisis.
“We are presenting a check from Boca Cares, who matched our foundation’s funds so Mitch’s charity Holly’s Hope will get a total of $5,000 for their new program,” Smedley said. “It’s exciting to be able to continue to help first responders. They do so much for everyone. It’s important to get them the help they need.”
The Realtor of the Year award is done in person. However, due to COVID-19, the annual Board of Realtors banquet was canceled. Clark found a way to still make the award meaningful. She shipped it to Drayton Saunders of Michael Saunders to present it to Smedley during the installation of the new board, which included Smedley as the incoming president. Also installed for the 2021 board were Sharon Rodgers, Don Lutz, Becky Borci, Jim Benson, Kathi Obendorfer (immediate past board president), Kathy Damewood, Brian Faro and Malcolm Glidden.
“We had to cancel a lot of things in 2020 after the pandemic,” Clark said. “This year, we hope to work on a Habitat for Humanity Home on May 22. We are also going to get in touch with Kids’ Needs, veterans groups and Meals on Wheels and other nonprofits to see what the current needs are and how we can help.
“With Mary at the helm, I know we are going to be able to achieve those goals.”
