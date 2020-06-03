Editor’s note: Many people are making masks. Diane Stone seems to have really done her research and she has given away far more masks than she has sold. Stone has worked on mask construction and design with the Fab Lab at the Sarasota Science Center.
Hard to believe that more than two months have passed by since our lives were changed, sadly some more drastically and tragically than others.
The simplest act of helping yourself and protecting others can start with wearing a mask and social distancing. Why wouldn’t you?
As more and more stores, restaurants and other places open, it will be more important than ever to wear a mask.
So far, I have made 800 masks at my dining room table.
Unlike the earlier patterns that were circulating, I designed a mask with side channels that could accommodate any material (elastic, shoelace or whatever similar material would be available). This proved to be a huge factor, especially when the world was running out of elastic (primarily manufactured in China). I also planned to provide custom ties in several different ways, to accommodate multiple preferences.
I started with material I had on hand, RipStop, which I had been using for my “Perfect Pouch” circular cosmetic bags. RipStop has an inherent water resistant coating and is dust proof, with an extremely tight weave that made it great for anyone with a respiratory issue.
My jewelry designing hobby left me with lots of wire to experiment with for the nose bridge portion of the mask.
When no one had any more elastic for sale, my husband Don took apart a stretch, woven belt and we found plenty of good quality, covered elastic. We then ordered more such belts on Amazon and the elastic problem was solved. It was the same for the masks with ties instead of elastic. He ordered para-cord for the ties and we took out the inner strings, which we are still using today.
