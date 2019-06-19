SARASOTA — The video never shows his face, but his voice warbles as Sarasota County Schools Chief Operating Officer Jeff Maultsby stands in a room early Christmas morning with disco lights yelling for "Ms. Raina."
"I ain't gonna show you what I'm doing," he says.
Maultsby remains on paid administrative leave amid accusations of sending suggestive text messages to his administrative assistant, Cheraina Bonner.
Superintendent Todd Bowden announced at a School Board meeting Tuesday that Maultsby would be removed from his position until an investigation into the allegations was complete.
The board later approved the appointment of Jody Dumas, the district's executive director of facilities construction and planning, to serve as the acting chief operating officer.
According to text messages obtained from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Maultsby and Bonner had exchanged 831 texts, some of which showed Maultsby apparently flirting with Bonner and telling her about getting drunk.
Last Christmas, Maultsby sent Bonner a video message at 1:08 a.m. where he appeared to be singing "Your man is home tonight."
"Here I am Ms. Raina," Maultsby said in the video. "I ain't gonna show you what I'm doing. I'm just gonna talk to you."
Bonner declined to comment on the allegations when reached by phone Wednesday afternoon.
Maultsby did not return a request for comment.
On Dec. 10, Bonner texted Maultsby that she would call in sick the next day because the football team she was rooting for — the Pittsburgh Steelers — was going to lose a game against the Oakland Raiders.
She asked Maultsby to become a Steelers fan, so the two could be sick together. Maultsby would then make a suggestive joke about how Bonner could get him sick.
"There is another way you do know???" he said.
"Not happening...." she responded.
On Feb. 1, Maultsby would joke about being upset that he didn't get to see Bonner before she left work.
"NEVER AGAIN!" he texted.
"What .... What happened," Bonner replied.
"You left me!" Maultsby said. "That's what happened!!!"
Bonner would later allege that she was threatened by Maultsby.
She told officials she received a link on March 18 to a New York Times story about a South African politician who was arrested in the killing of a whistle-blower.
The text message shows that Maultsby also included the phrase, "(Snitches) get stitches..."
But deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the text was non-threatening and did not address Bonner by name, according to a report obtained from the agency.
The incident report was made May 22 — two days before the district released a statement that said an anonymous employee had filed a verbal complaint against Maultsby.
The employee's initial complaint was made in mid-April and a meeting was held to resolve their concerns, Bowden said. Another meeting was held in early May, where additional complaints were made against Maultsby.
A complaint was then filed against Bowden and a member of the district's human resources department for their response to the accusations.
"In totality, the allegations today are much different than they were back in April," Bowden said.
He said Maultsby had been removed from his work space prior to being placed on leave, and would no longer work among staff until the conclusion of the investigation.
To view the video of Maultsby, visit www.yoursun.com/northport.
