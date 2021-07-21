Maureen S. McDowell, 68, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Born Nov. 7, 1952, in Saugerties, New York, to the late Donald L. and Margaret G. Garrison, Maureen and her family moved from New York to Florida when Maureen was a young child. Maureen married Lawrence S. McDowell in 1973, and together had four wonderful children to which Maureen devoted her time and love. She was a member of San Antonio Catholic church in Port Charlotte.
In addition to her parents, Maureen was preceded in death by a brother, George Garrison. Surviving is the love of her life, her husband of 48 years, Lawrence S. McDowell; their four children, son and daughter-in-law Lawrence and Monica McDowell, daughter Kimberly McDowell, daughter and son-in-law Melissa and Joel Ludington, and youngest daughter Christina McDowell; six grandchildren, Rylee, Jackson, Aliyah, Connor, Nathan, and Emrey; sisters, Patricia Marriott, Rosemary Gonyaw, and Peggy Garrison; and niece, Amanda Garrison.
A Memorial Prayer service will be held for Maureen at 3 p.m., this Friday, July 23, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Homes Punta Gorda Chapel located at 215 Mary Street in Punta Gorda.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.
